McCarthy: Division 2 participation won't hinder Dublin's All-Ireland charge

By the end of the summer, James McCarthy could be out on his own as the only Gaelic footballer ever to have started and won nine All-Ireland finals.

Dublin colleagues Michael Fitzsimons and Stephen Cluxton also have eight medals though Fitzsimons didn't start all the finals while Cluxton is currently on the Dublin bench and far from a guaranteed starter.

By winning another All-Ireland, that Dublin trio would also move out ahead of a clutch of their former colleagues, as well as five Kerry greats, who all have eight medals.

Plenty of reasons then for ultra-experienced midfielder McCarthy, 33, to stave off any retirement thoughts which may have entered his head last winter?

"Not really," responded the Dublin captain when asked about the quest for history. "I'd just love to win an All-Ireland medal, there's no doubt about that. That's why we are all still playing and going hard at it. Is it at the back of my mind and do I think about it every day? No. But is it something I want to do? Absolutely.

"It's more the last two seasons and how they went, that's more what's motivating for the group than anything else. We are not happy with how they went and losing two All-Ireland semi-finals, games I feel we could have won."

McCarthy's words, the recall of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, Stephen Cluxton's unlikely comeback and Pat Gilroy's return to the coaching setup, all point to a Dublin team desperate to relieve Kerry of the Sam Maguire Cup.

But their National League performances were only mediocre. They secured promotion and won the Division 2 title but manager Dessie Farrell wasn't being modest when he rated it a six-and-a-half-out-of-10 campaign.

And given that no team has come from Division 2 and won the All-Ireland since Armagh in 2002, will a spring spent outside of Division 1 ultimately cost them? Or are Dublin exempt from potentially suffering the Division 2 blues given all they've won?

"I don't think we are exempt anyway," said McCarthy. "Those are the facts, that nobody has won it out of Division 2 for 20-odd years. I would like to buck the trend and try to turn that around absolutely but do I think it (playing in Division 2) is going to impact us in the summer? No, I don't think so.

"I think the competition we got was brilliant. We have all seen how strong Derry are as a team, the Ulster champions. They are probably a Division 1 team by right so we got two great battles with them. Clare should have beaten us in Croke Park if we are being honest, they gave us a bellyful and the proof is in the pudding - they beat Cork at the weekend.

"So we got some really good games out of it regarding our preparation. We would obviously rather be playing in Division 1, that is where all the bigger teams play but I don't think it will have too much of an impact on the summer."

On former Footballer of the Year McCaffrey, who appeared as a sub in rounds three and four against Cork and Clare before sitting out the next four games, McCarthy said it's nothing serious.

"No, he's good, he's training the last two weeks. He had a few little nicks here and there but he's looking good. I'd say we'll be seeing him probably more often over the next couple of weeks."

Dublin will begin the defence of their Leinster title against Laois, in Portlaoise, on Sunday week. Much of the intrigue surrounds who will start in goals. Evan Comerford was the regular 'keeper but an injury allowed David O'Hanlon to step up and he barely put a foot wrong in the league. Then Cluxton rejoined the party.

"Three doesn't go into one," acknowledged McCarthy who said that Ballymun clubmate Comerford is 'back on the pitch' and training again.

"They'll have to battle it out."

The upcoming Laois encounter will bring McCarthy back to where it all started for him, his Championship debut coming 12 years ago against the same county.

Back then, winning games in Leinster meant something. These days, Dublin supporters take them for granted and the value of a provincial win has been further downgraded by the introduction of the new All-Ireland series group.

"They probably are coming to an end, that's being honest about it, with the way the Championship seems to be developing," said McCarthy of the provincial championships.

"It seems to be going into that structure more based off the league, Champions League style group stage, I think that's probably the way it's going to go in five or 10 years' time but it's still there at the moment and it's definitely a competition we want to win."

