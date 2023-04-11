Three-time All-Ireland final referee Fergal Horgan quits inter-county game

Three-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Fergal Horgan has quit inter-county refereeing, citing frustration at the lack of games he was asked to take charge of during the last two years.

Horgan said there is an imbalance in referee appointments at central level and that referees from Munster “are not getting a fair crack of the whip”.

Horgan was furious that he was given only two Allianz League games this spring - Cork-Limerick and Waterford-Antrim - while another referee who was out injured for six weeks was given three games upon his return.

Horgan also mentioned the story broken by the Irish Examiner last Friday of how a football referee was assigned a provincial championship game last weekend despite having failed the pre-championship fitness test, and how this decision did not sit well among top level referees.

The Tipperary native said a lot of football and hurling inter-county referees are not happy “with the way things are going at the moment”.

Speaking to Tipp Mid West Radio on Tuesday evening, the 2017, 2020, and 2021 All-Ireland senior final referee said there was no support for match officials from Croke Park and that he would not encourage anyone to take up the whistle.

“The first thing was due to lack of appointments in the last two or three years,” Horgan told Tipp Mid West Radio of his decision to step away from inter-county refereeing less than a fortnight out from the start of the Leinster and Munster hurling championships.

“Disappointing from my point of view that I worked hard over the last few years but haven’t got the appointments from Croke Park which I thought I should have got.

“No one has the right to get any match, I suppose, but in light of the last two or three weeks, we have seen referees get an appointment that didn’t pass the fitness test. That’s not going down well with the referees.

“The Leinster chairman is on CRAC (Central Referees Appointments Committee), the Connacht man over referees is on CRAC. We feel that we are not getting a fair crack of the whip really in Munster.” When asked if he felt there was an imbalance in appointments, Horgan replied: “Absolutely, it’s huge”.

The Knockavilla–Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman said this has become particularly apparent in recent weeks.

“I trained there since January. I did two matches in the League. [Another referee] was six weeks injured and came back and done three matches. That shouldn’t happen if you were doing your job right.

“Referees are very uneasy. I am one of the referees that stepped away in the last few weeks. Big decision for me to step away.

“For Croke Park or whoever wants to take note of what is going on, it might take one or two more [to quit], but I know for a fact a lot of referees in football and hurling are not happy with the way things are going at the moment. I can see why.

“Personally, at the moment it is farce what is going on there. I can stand over that.”