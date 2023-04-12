O'Shea: Kerry 'took big learnings' from All-Ireland loss to Meath 

They still kick themselves in Armagh for not finishing off Kerry in last year's Lidl National League Division 2 final.

Leading at the first and second water breaks, and at half-time, the Orchard County were ultimately undone by Kerry's super sub Danielle O'Leary.

O'Leary had a direct hand in 1-4 in that second-half for Kerry, scoring 1-2 and winning two frees that Louise Ni Muircheartaigh converted. She also drew the foul that led to a late Armagh sin-binning.

A year on, Kerry are now Division 1 finalists and are playing with the confidence gained from kicking on in 2022 and contesting the All-Ireland senior final.

Unfortunately for the Kingdom, O'Leary won't be available to reprise her heroics when they play Galway at Croke Park this Saturday afternoon.

"She's been injured the last few weeks," said Kerry captain Siofra O'Shea. "She broke her jaw so she's been out of action. I think she's only taken part in one or two league games this year and it's just an unfortunate injury for her. She's nearly back on track, nearly back in the running for the Championship so she'll be back in the thick of it then.

"But not this weekend, no, she's out of action for the last few weeks. She hasn't really taken part since our game against Waterford."

There is no Paris McCarthy either. The multi-talented Castleisland Desmonds player, who started last year's final next to O'Shea in the Kingdom attack, began the year on a basketball scholarship in the US but has since taken up an AFLW contract with Sydney Swans. Defender Julie O'Sullivan will join her in Sydney.

"Julie was injured at the start of the year so she hasn't actually taken any part in the league either," said O'Shea. "They're both gone, I think they're leaving now in the next week. They're two great athletes and they work very hard so I wish them luck in all they want to do over and hopefully they can be successful."

Presuming O'Shea lines out again in attack, she will at least be a big addition on league final day. She missed the last two Division 2 finals, when they lost to Meath and beat Armagh, following an ACL injury suffered in June, 2021.

"It was the third league game against Wexford in Fitzgerald Stadium, the first couple of minutes, I was just going in on goal and I went to plant the foot and take a side-step and it just went on me," explained the Southern Gaels attacker.

"There is a bit of luck involved in it as well, you never know when it's going to happen, I was just unlucky it happened two weeks before a league final and then I found out it was the cruciate."

She returned to a winning Kerry team last summer and they have kicked on impressively in 2023, placing themselves on the cusp of a first Division 1 league title since 1991.

O'Shea admits they learned plenty from last year's All-Ireland run and the eventual defeat to Meath.

"We probably knew on the day that we took the ball into the tackle a bit too much, they're a very physical team and they like when you run into their traps so we probably noticed a lot of that when we reviewed it," she said. "We broke it down into pieces and we had our psychologist there as well and we took big learnings from that day."

O'Shea replaced Anna Galvin as captain for the 2023 season. At 21, she may seem young for the role though this is her fifth season on the panel and she has previously captained Irish underage basketball teams.

Basketball remains a passion but football is her principal sport.

"I suppose football has kind of taken over the last few years," admitted the former Ireland U-20 player.