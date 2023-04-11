Atlantic crossing now awaits New York’s finest

In the mess of joy and shock still fizzing around the humble Gaelic Park dressing rooms under the shadow off the subway service lines, Joan Henchy was ready to cry again.

The first female chairperson of the New York County Board, a notoriously divisive position around these parts, had travelled a long and bumpy road to the top job.

And yet her tenure has witnessed the elevation of her longtime ally to the presidency in Croke Park, a firm date for a new clubhouse, a turbocharged youth development push and now a first ever senior football championship victory that sent shockwaves across the Association.

“Overwhelmed, to be fair,” a visibly emotional Henchy acknowledged as she attempted to gather her thoughts for the Irish Examiner.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been on the sidelines for many a heartbreak. I don’t have the words. I cried, I bawled and I’m going to cry again when it all settles down and I can take a breath.”

There won’t be much time for that, of course, because in just over a week a plane will depart JFK with players, coaching staff, and all the rest of the supplies needed to land in behind enemy lines in Markievicz Park.

“We owe them one,” she points out defiantly, referencing not just the brave effort of 12 months ago but also the logistical nightmare that went into navigating what was the first Connacht opener in three years.

This year they were ready on every level and Henchy pays the highest credit to Saturday’s winning manager, Johnny McGeeney.

The Armagh man had tasted the bittersweet nature of this occasion as a player, never the most convincing argument to take on the mantle of manager.

Initially, it was a youth officer role that Henchy suggested for McGeeney. New York needed a development squad to help American born players stay in the game at the highest level. There was a "no cuts" rule. Players got extra help if they needed it.

“That gave Johnny the grá,” she recalled. “When I approached him two and a half years (to take over as manager), he thought it was too soon.”

So McGeeney made concrete demands around giving American players a New York opportunity and the New York County Board bought into his vision. Under no circumstances would an Irish-based intercounty player be headhunted as a replacement for a New York native. Fifteen Americans were part of the winter training panel and three started Saturday, Jamie Boyle, Shane Brosnan and his older brother Mikey who slotted the winning penalty.

“The belief I have in Johnny McGeeney is second to none,” she beamed. “When I asked him to do this job, I knew he had something special. And I just knew - whether it was last year or this year - it was coming.” Of course, Henchy and her board had to pivot quickly from supporting the panel’s preparations to engaging the muscle memory of their biggest annual operation.

“Last year was a whirlwind,” she recalled, “and this year, it was like COVID never happened. It was second nature. There wasn't a harsh word, everything was smooth all day. So many people did their bit, from the youngest member on up.”

Former County Board treasurer and Gaelic Park Stalwart of 70 years, Waterford native Johnny Phelan, was brought in in a wheelchair. Nothing was keeping him away. The President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, the man who helped make this fixture happen over two decades ago, was a nervous wreck like everyone else in the stands, more animated than anyone had ever seen him.

He was put to work on Friday, just like everyone else. His favoured job is making sure the official GAA partner sponsorship banners are hung right so Henchy saved that task for his expertise.

“Listen, Larry has never forgotten his roots. We’re just so grateful and so proud of what he has achieved and we were so happy that he was here tonight to witness history.”

Henchy’s phone was blowing up on into Sunday. Past players that took beatings on the first Sunday in May. Other World GAA constituents for whom New York has suddenly become a leading light.

And what better way to underline that yearning for homegrown GAA players from Kansas City to Uganda than for Mikey Brosnan, he of Kerry roots, to be the headline maker with the decisive strike on Saturday.

“It was surreal,” she said as tears threatened again. “He came through our system, right through the Minor Board, so much credit to the parents and the volunteers, and then for us to create that pathway and see him finish it off there tonight, you couldn’t script it better.”

Just hours later, presumably after another few tears, Henchy was back at Gaelic Park to turn the floodlights back on to prepare for a dawn Easter mass led by popular St Barnabas priest, Father Brendan Fitzgerald.

“Looks like Joan slept under the scoreboard,” jibed the peanut gallery in the Facebook comments.

No rest for the winners as next week’s trip arrives quickly.

“It is what it is, we knew this would be a possibility coming into it,” Henchy pointed out. “Our intention was to try and get this one over the line. We’re not afraid to travel and we’ve shown that numerous times. We belong, bottom line, we belong.”