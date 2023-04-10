Two late goals send Limerick into Munster U20 football semis

Limerick 2-6 Waterford 0-6

Two goals in the final quarter helped Limerick advance to the EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final, where they will face Cork.

Crucial green flags from David O’Shaughnessy and Aaron Neville helped the home side see off Waterford at an extremely windy Ballyagran. The game was a fragmented and disjointed contest at times, as referee Brian Fleming whistled for 55 frees over the course of the hour of action.

The Déise had the advantage of the wind in the opening half, and their manager Ephie Fitzgerald will be frustrated that they couldn’t eek out a lead. The sides were tied 0-3 each at half-time. Fitzgerald is also senior manager but this is the end of the road for his younger crop, owing to the straight knockout format.

Waterford conceded much of the possession early on but Limerick struggled to find any way to goal. The opening half saw a total of just five wides, with Waterford kicking three of those.

O’Shaughnessy, who scored 1-5 when these sides clashed at U17 in 2020, gave Limerick their second lead on the quarter hour. This coming from a superb free, following points from Ronan Quirke and Rory Fennell.

Limerick won the corresponding fixture by 10 points at minor three seasons ago, while at U20 last season, the Treaty were six-point winners. Waterford have won just twice (2019 and 2021 against Clare) at the U20/21 grade since 2006.

Waterford kicked two quick fire points from their talisman and target man, Kilrossanty, who was accurate from two frees five minutes before the interval. Darragh Murray’s excellent free off the ground ensured parity at half-time.

Limerick v Waterford in the Munster U20. Ronan Quirke, Limerick taking control of the ball against Waterford in the Munster U20 ootball Quarter Finals in Ballyagran

Ballysteen’s O’Shaughnessy kicked a mark and 45 in the opening minutes of the second half, when it looked like the elements would see Limerick coast to victory – however, Waterford weren’t wasteful when they did create openings. A first from play from Dunwoody and second point from Fennell brought them level again by 43 minutes.

Waterford looked like they could be in a position to take another Munster success when Dunwoody put them 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the three-quarter mark. But a long searching delivery found O’Shaughnessy who carried to goal, rounded Conor Moore and kicked to the net. The Waterford protests for overcarrying fell on deaf ears.

The second goal arrived via a nice link from Darragh Murray and the overlapping Neville. The wing-back raced clear of an absent defence before firing low for the game ending score. The towering Emmett Rigter closed the game with a long-range point. Manager Shane Kelly will be happy with the win, but knows that his side will have a mammoth task on Leeside next Monday evening.

Scorers for Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy 1-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark, 0-1 ‘45’); A Neville 1-0; R Quirke, D Murray (free), E Rigter 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: A Dunwoody 0-4 (0-3 frees); R Fennell 0-2.

LIMERICK: C MacInnes (St. Kieran’s); T Hourigan (Pallasgreen), F Corcoran (Mungret St. Paul’s), D Buckley (Fr. Casey’s) (C); A Neville (Newcastle West), E McGrath (Galbally), S Ryan (St. Kieran’s); J McCarthy (Mungret St. Paul’s), E Rigter (Newcastle West); M Molloy (Knockaderry), D Murray (Monaleen), T Ryan (Dromcollogher/Broadford); B Smith (Ballybrown), R Quirke (Fr. Casey’s), D O'Shaughnessy (Ballysteen).

Subs: D Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) for T Ryan (37), Z McCarthy (Galtee Gaels) for Molloy (39), D Boyce (Feenagh Kilmeedy) for Smith (48), M Nolan (Fr Casey’s) for S Ryan (55), S Cross (St. Patrick’s) for Quirke (60).

WATERFORD: C Moore (Ardmore); S Oates (Ferrybank), J Moloney (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), S Byrne (Gaultier); G Power (Rathgormack), O Downey (An Rinn), R O’Connell (Portlaw); A Jacob (St. Saviours), M O’Sullivan (The Nire); R Fennell (Stradbally), E McSweeney (Gaultier) (C), S O’Rourke (Ballyduff Lower); G Hahessy (Rathgormack), A Dunwoody (Kilrossanty), M O’Brien (Stradbally).

Subs: C Carey (Clashmore Kinsalebeg) for O’Rourke (inj - 12), D McLoughlin (Gaultuer) for O’Brien (half-time), C Ryan (Brickey Rangers) for Carey (51), T Fennell (Stradbally) for R Fennell (60), K Moloney (Clashmore Kinsalebeg) for Downey (60).

Referee: Brian Fleming (Kerry).