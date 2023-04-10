League final talking point: Limerick are the new ‘edgers’

In the American Football documentary on Tom Brady titled Man in the Arena, episode two in that series focuses on the New England Patriots team, and how they built a dynasty when winning three Superbowls in four seasons between 2001-2004.
Tedy Bruschi, a linebacker with the Patriots for 13 seasons, and one of the primary leaders on that team spoke in that episode of how the Patriots were always able to strike that ideal balance of knowing deep down that they were better than anyone else, but being humble and disciplined enough to ensure how they stayed that way.
“When you can balance that ‘One game at a time, blah, blah, blah,’ with that sense deep down that you know as a team, ‘We’re the best that there is’, you know you’re in business,” said Bruschi. “It’s a delicate balance of having those two types of mentality and knowing when to bring them out. The expectation was to win every game. Because we knew we could.”
The Patriots had the best players, including a young future Hall of Fame quarter-back in Brady. They worked harder than everyone else but Brady also elaborated on what drove their greatness as they constructed that dynasty.
‘Everyone says, ‘The Patriots bend the rules’,” said Brady. “That’s not what the secret was. We just ignored the noise. We were the edgers. We did have the edge. We outworked you. We outcompeted you. And then when the chance came, we outwilled you.”
In so many ways, this Limerick team is similar in how they have gone about constructing their greatness and their right to their place in the pantheon as one of the greatest teams in hurling history.
They have the best players. They are the most physical and powerful team in the country. Limerick have a superb manager and coaching team. They believe that they work harder than everyone else. And, again proved, that they can just outwill any other team.