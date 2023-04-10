League final talking point: Limerick are the new ‘edgers’

In the American Football documentary on Tom Brady titled Man in the Arena, episode two in that series focuses on the New England Patriots team, and how they built a dynasty when winning three Superbowls in four seasons between 2001-2004.

Tedy Bruschi, a linebacker with the Patriots for 13 seasons, and one of the primary leaders on that team spoke in that episode of how the Patriots were always able to strike that ideal balance of knowing deep down that they were better than anyone else, but being humble and disciplined enough to ensure how they stayed that way.