Cork senior Flahive makes injury return for Douglas

The top two in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions SFL pushed further clear of their rivals over the weekend as both Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven made it four wins from four on a weekend that also saw two Cork stars return to action after injury.

Douglas' Kevin Flahive returned to action after rupturing his cruciate ligament in county colours against Kerry last summer, while fellow Cork senior Dan Ó Duinnín also returned for Cill na Marta.

Castlehaven maintained their perfect record after they edged Kiskeam in a shoot-out on Saturday afternoon.

The first-half saw four goals shared equally between the two sides as Michael Hurley and Micheál Maguire hit the net for the Haven, while Dave Scannell and Kieran O’Connor raised the green flags for Kiskeam. Maguire and Hurley also shared five points between them to give their side a 2-6 to 2-3 interval lead.

Maguire and Mark Collins edged the home side further clear on the resumption, but Kiskeam weren’t going anywhere as Scannell and Seán O’Sullivan kept them in touch before a Shane O’Riordan goal brought them to within two points. O’Sullivan reduced the margin to the minimum, but Castlehaven held firm to win by 2-13 to 3-9.

On Sunday morning, Nemo matched the Haven’s result as they defeated Carbery Rangers by 2-15 to 0-11. A goal from Odhran McElligott gave Nemo the perfect start and they maintained that buffer until the break as Ciarán Santry kicked 0-2 for Carbery Rangers. Santry and Paul Shanahan kept them close but Nemo pushed clear with Alan O’Donovan striking for the clinching goal as Paul Kerrigan and Luke Connolly both kicked 0-5.

An understrength St Finbarr’s suffered their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Cill na Martra as the Gaeltacht side claimed a 1-15 to 1-11 victory. Cill na Martra made full use of the wind in the opening half as they led by 0-11 to 0-4 at the break.

Mike Ó Deasúnaigh hit 0-6 for them, the returning Ó Duinnín, who made it onto the bench for Cork the following day in Ennis, knocked over 0-2 as Denis O’Brien and Colm Barrett were amongst the scorers for the Barrs. The city side got back in the game on the resumption with a Jerry Murphy goal and they brought the gap back to three points before a goal from Ó Deasúnaigh put the result beyond doubt.

Goals were key for Éire Óg as they joined the Barrs on five points as a result of their 2-8 to 0-12 win over Valley Rovers in Brinny. Rian O’Flynn had a major in each half for Éire Óg as John Mullins also impressed while Fiachra Lynch was the Valleys main man, kicking 0-5.

It was a similar story in Douglas on Sunday morning as two Adam Cantwell gave the home side a 2-7 to 0-6 win over Ballincollig. Cian Dorgan was Ballincollig’s top scorer with 0-4 as Douglas welcomed Flahive back.

In Division 2 Clonakilty remain unbeaten and are top of the league as a result of their 0-18 to 1-4 win over Kanturk. Darragh Gough maintained his impressive form for Clon as he kicked 0-7, five from play, while Tom Clancy helped himself to 0-4. Gavin Kenehan scored the goal for a severely weakened Kanturk.

Newcestown moved into second place after they dismissed Aghada by 2-22 to 1-9 to claim their third win of the campaign. Tadhg Twomey and Conor Goggin scored the goals for Newcestown but their main man was Séamus O’Sullivan, who kicked 0-8. Fintan Cody had 0-4, and Jamie O’Hanlon scored the goal for an Aghada side that are still searching for their first win.

Carrigaline joined Newcestown on six points after they edged St Michael’s by 0-15 to 0-14. Brian Coakley was their scorer in chief for Carrig with 0-8 while his brother Niall kicked 0-3 and Kevin O’Reilly clipped over 0-2. Robbie Cotter and Luke O’Herlihy were Michael’s main men as they kicked 0-6 and 0-3 respectively.

Fermoy and Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh are locked on five points each after Fermoy defeated the Gaeltacht men by 2-14 to 2-10, Liam Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis with the goals for Béal Átha.

Finally, Clyda Rovers earned their first point of the season as they played out a 0-18 to 2-12 draw with O’Donovan Rossa. Eoghan Walsh and David Cooney were Clyda’s top scorers with 0-4 each while Niall Daly and Luke Connolly had the goals for the Skibbereen side.