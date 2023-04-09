'Players' call' to drop Boyle and Diggins, says Molumphy

Both Ballyduff's Boyle and Causeway's Diggins were left out of the panel that traveled to the Ballycran venue.
LEFT OUT: Padraig Boyle of Kerry.

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 14:29
Cian Locke

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy revealed that it was “the players’ call” to drop Padraig Boyle and Jason Diggins for their Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Down.

It is believed that both players' infractions of team rules were the cause of their exclusion.

Molumphy said post-match that Boyle and Diggins' exclusion was a decision made by the Kerry players as a whole.

“It was the players’ call, they drive this, they made the call for that,” Molumphy told the Kerryman. “I know of all the times, on the eve of Championship you don’t want it to happen.” 

Kerry now await the visit of Carlow next weekend, while it remains unknown whether Boyle and Diggins will be part of the Kerry panel for the Tralee clash.

<p>HISTORY MAKERS: Meet the men who made GAA Championship history for New York Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Meet the men who made GAA Championship history for New York

