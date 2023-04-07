League final preview: Kilkenny will enjoy being dismissed

This is a fact-finding exercise for Derek Lyng more than anything else. They can throw plenty at Limerick seeing as they face Westmeath in Round 1 of the Leinster SHC
WRITTEN OFF: Cian Kenny of Kilkenny in action against Damien Cahalane of Cork during the semi-final at UMPC Nowlan Park. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 19:00
John Fogarty

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final: Kilkenny v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 2pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live TG4.

A question to start with: when was the last time the previous season’s All-Ireland finalists faced off again in a Division 1 final? 

We make it 1989 when Galway, as they did in the previous September’s decider, defeated Tipperary. That was a rivalry but the same can’t really be said about this pair, as much as Kilkenny pushed Limerick all the way last year. Aside from Mikey Carey, Kilkenny retain most of what they had last year and Limerick have only augmented what they had but just as everything prior to the pandemic seems so far away so too does Kilkenny’s 2019 All-Ireland semi-final win. 

This is a fact-finding exercise for Derek Lyng more than anything else. They can throw plenty at Limerick seeing as they face Westmeath in Round 1 of the Leinster SHC but there are still unknowns for him. John Kiely, meanwhile, knows his tried and trusted are being pushed all the way by their men coming out of U20. 

Much like Ballyhale Shamrocks were prior to beating Ballygunner, Kilkenny have been written off here. Yes, they did have home advantage for their last three victories but they will enjoy being dismissed as they were last year and proving people wrong. They might do that with the level of their performance but not the result. 

Verdict: Limerick.

