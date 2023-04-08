Brother Damien: The silent man behind the Kilkenny success story

Soon after Jackie Tyrrell began to meet and rave about the counsel he’d get from a particular priest and principal, a classroom in Callan CBS came to resemble that little office in Shawshank where Andy Dufresne was approached by a prison guard to help with his tax returns.

“A trickle,” as Mark Townsend writes, “had become a flood.”

Just as Red Redding reckoned every guard in Shawshank was visiting Dufresne for his advice within a year of his rooftop intervention with Captain Hadley, Tyrrell estimates that at least 20 of his teammates that won All-Irelands from 2009 to 2015 would individually avail of the expertise and guidance of one Brother Damien Brennan, not just unbeknownst to the hurling world but often unbeknownst to those players’ team manager.

It’s perhaps stretching it to go as far as the likes of Dave Herity and Denis Byrne do in claiming he was “more important than Cody”. After all, up to 2005 Cody had already won three All-Irelands and contested a further two without any of his players having a one-to-one with Br Brennan; in those years Brennan had enough to be occupied with, being a Kilkenny manager and selector himself, helping the minors to two All Irelands and five Leinsters. Tyrrell only began meeting him in the months after the 2008 All Ireland final demolition of Waterford, his and Kilkenny’s third consecutive season climbing the steps of the Hogan.

What it is fair to say though is that Brennan was instrumental in Kilkenny sustaining that success. When, after the four-in-a-row, they would go on to win a further four All-Irelands in the years that Ger Loughnane would describe them as being “functional beyond belief”, it’s in no small part because working in the shadows with the players was someone who individually made them believe in themselves more than they could ever have imagined.

“Externally that side seemed full to the brim with ‘mentality monsters’ as Jurgen Klopp would say,” observes Townsend, who found lockdown the catalyst and window to write a book about his old history teacher just months after his passing.

“Internally, however, some of those very same ‘monsters’ were crippled with self-doubt. Maybe they didn’t need Cody to be both their manager and confidant. They needed someone though.”

Tyrell was one of Brennan’s first public champions, already stating in his autobiography about how even entering 2009 his hurling was still “controlled by fear – I had no peace as a Kilkenny hurler.”

Another ‘monster’ though was JJ Delaney who goes on the record here with Townsend that in that same 2009 season he was just going through the motions playing games like that season’s Leinster final. Then he met Brennan who instantly and characteristically told him bluntly that he could tell “you’re not happy … by your body language”. After getting Delaney to explore and expand on why he was playing the game, though, Delaney flourished, late that season and well beyond.

“I’d probably dedicate the second half of my career to Brother Damien,” he tells Townsend. “I wouldn’t have been the same in 2014 [the year of his wonder block on Seamus Callanan], say, only for him.”

Delaney was just one of 70-plus people Townsend spoke to for this terrifically-researched and crafted book, much in the image of Enda McEvoy’s biography of another hugely-influential Kilkenny coach and cleric Fr Tommy Maher. If Fr Maher of St Kieran’s was the godfather of modern hurling, then Brother Damien of Callan CBS was the horse whisperer to its stars. But like McEvoy’s book, it does not feature one of the beneficiaries of their wisdom: one Mr Cody.

Townsend purposely didn’t interview Cody, feeling the silence was more in keeping with the dynamic they had in the decade prior to Brennan’s premature passing in 2019 at the age of just 59.

“I remember one player telling me they once told Cody that they were doing some work with Br Damien and Cody didn’t seem too happy about it,” says Townsend when I call him. “'At that stage I think Cody in his own head didn't feel the players needed it so he wouldn't have approved of it. But then he would have started seeing the results and probably thinking, well, if it works, what’s the harm. Over time there would have being a silent approval.”

He wasn’t a sport psychologist, though he clearly read some books on the subject (Cody’s right-hand man Tom Dempsey once riled JJ Delaney with his use of terms like “comfortable being uncomfortable” in team meetings that he must have been reading “self-help books” but he wasn’t; he was merely meeting a man who read them and much more).

He was a priest and a school teacher and a principal, and after being trained in those disciplines he took a further course while teaching in Dublin in the late 1980s: a certificate in non-directive counselling, a type of therapy that involved supporting and advising the subject without directing their course of action. Soon after that he studied for a degree in UCD in physical therapy. When a Tyrrell or Eoin Murphy or even Eoin Cadogan from Cork would meet him they could be asked to frog-leap one of the desks in his classroom and then go through a rigorous drill driving balls as much as talking about their goals and fears and possibilities.

Cadogan remembers being scolded for not jumping and landing as he should have. “There was no pity or anything like that.”

When Tyrrell wrote out his first list of goals Brennan duly tore them up right in front of him, saying too many of them were uncontrollable. You attained All-Irelands by first going after things that were much more tangible – getting fitter, faster, or as Padraig Walsh would testify from having his body fat grabbed and measured, leaner.

But just as he would challenge the strong, he would lift the temporarily vulnerable. Dave Herity who played for him underage remembers his brother lambasting him for conceding three goals – “Can you save anything?” and Br Damien admonishing his brother. When Callan stunned St Kieran’s in 1998 – “we always billed it as we had players from just five clubs and they had players from five counties” – one of the team’s blue collar players, a self-confessed “average hurler” called Mick Roche was told, “Mick, I’m not a betting man, but I’d bet my house on you – if I had a house.”

In many ways, he was his parents. He grew up in Arles, Co Laois, the same county where his father Billy was county secretary and treasurer throughout all the 60s and 70s, and the same parish where his second cousin Brian ‘Beano’ McDonald and his own nephew Donie Brennan, would hail from.

His mother then was a living saint. His brother Joey remembers them once being in a car passing a down-and-out on the side of the road, triggering the kids to make fun of him. Margaret Brennan duly stopped the car, ordered her children out and to walk home while she gave the tramp a lift instead.

“I think the fact she died so young [at 51] and he wanted to keep her memory and spirit alive is why he devoted himself to serving others,” says Townsend. “He would do anything for you.”

As one of the younger Christian brothers still in the country he’d help his older counterparts with navigating IT, even washing and dressing them. Every second day for a couple of years he’d meet a former player to help him with his Irish to pass his teaching college exams. And as Tyrrell and 15 other of his teammates testify in this book, he helped them with their game no end.

Some man. Some legacy.

•Brother Damien Brennan: The Silent Man Behind the Killkenny Success Story by Mark Townsend is available at www.thebookshop.ie and all book stores around Kilkenny.