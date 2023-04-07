John Kiely: 'We’ve a target on our back every day we go out and that’s a great privilege'

John Kiely says Limerick are embracing the extra attention that is being placed on them by opponents and everyone else.

Stating his pride in his team’s disciplinary record of late, Kiely and William O’Donoghue accepted the midfielder’s retrospective one-match suspension for the pre throw-in joust with Tipperary’s Alan Tynan in the Division 1 semi-final.

“The incident itself, listen, it came about because the referee was waiting for the players to get back behind the 50. The players were in the middle of the pitch for quite some time. It was what it was. We’ve accepted it, William has accepted, and we’ve moved on.”

O’Donoghue now misses Sunday’s final against Kilkenny but Kiely has hailed Limerick’s disciplinary record as “exceptional”. He said: “Listen, we’ve a target on our back every day we go out and that’s a great privilege and honour for us to carry that. We have to go and do our business.

“Listen, the games are physical. There’s always a bit of engagement in the middle of the park with the midfielders. I think on the day it got a little bit beyond the edge and I think everybody has accepted their piece and moved on.

“I’ve no doubt there will be incidents throughout the course of the year and the championship. I know our discipline record is exceptionally good. We didn’t pick up a yellow card in the All-Ireland semi-final and final last year. I think that’s something that should be highlighted and acknowledged for what it was – the two biggest games of the year.

“Our overall (disciplinary) record in the league has been exceptional. I’m very happy and very proud of our disciplinary record.”

Kiely feels there is a lack of appreciation shown to the tackling element of hurling. He “marvels” at the work-rate of players to win the ball.

“If you try to take too much contact out of the game, it’s not going to be a very enjoyable game to watch. To be fair to all the teams, their desire is to be on the ball and they work hard to be on the ball and that ultimately is where the desire is, to spend as much time on the ball and score.

“In some quarters, maybe it’s not appreciated what it takes to work that hard and how hard it is to get players to work that hard. I marvel at that aspect of the game, and I think the players and coaches should be able to take great credit for being able to produce that level of work-rate in that environment consistently.

“I think it needs acknowledging as much as the man who has the skill to put over the ball from a very tight angle or without having a look. All those skills of the game are fantastic but tackling and that enthusiasm is hunger is something that needs to be acknowledged.”

After two poor league campaigns, Limerick are 70-plus minutes away from a third Division 1 title in five seasons. Kiely says his approach has been largely dictated by the players.

“It’s gas, every year is different. I always say to our own lads that every season brings its own narrative, its own story and don’t ever think it is going to be the exact same or that you can take last year’s plan and replicate it and it’ll be fine. It won’t because the parameters are always different every year.

“From our perspective, this feels right for us this year and the response from the players lends me to really endorse that because they have come at it with great enthusiasm, great energy, great drive.

“These games are fantastic in terms of trying to build game-time into guys. We’re rotating enough to give guys enough opportunity. In terms of developing sharpness and exposing ourselves to that level of intensity, these games are great to have.

“Of course, there’s a risk involved, you might pick up an injury, but most of our injuries have been picked up in training. You’re going to be playing in-house or competitively and I think every player wants to play competitively. If you have a month or five weeks, that’s a long time to fill looking for challenge matches etc.”

Kiely has no issue with the choice of Páírc Uí Chaoimh for the final. “It’s a fantastic venue, fantastic pitch. You couldn’t but enjoy any outing that you get down here. We’ve always enjoyed it, always played well, so we’re quite happy to come here. I know there was an expectation that it might be on in Thurles but that’s not our decision.”

Along with Kilkenny, Limerick are due to name their team tonight with Kiely confirming David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy are the only players unavailable other than from O’Donoghue.