Shanley out, Hurley named to start as Cleary reveals Cork side for Clare championship opener 

Castlehaven's Brian Hurley had been rated as 50/50 to play by manager John Cleary. 
Shanley out, Hurley named to start as Cleary reveals Cork side for Clare championship opener 

SKIPPER: Cork’s Brian Hurley. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 10:07
Shane Donovan

Cork football boss John Cleary has named captain Brian Hurley in his side for the Munster championship meeting with Clare in Ennis on Sunday (Throw-in, 2pm).

The Castlehaven sharpshooter has been struggling with a shoulder injury in the last number of weeks, and even told the Irish Examiner on Thursday, that he was "in limbo mode", with reference to his participation this Sunday.

As Hurley looks to have done enough to take part in Ennis, fellow West Cork native Maurice Shanley, of Clonakilty, has not been named on the 26-man panel. Shanley has been nursing a hamstring injury and will sit out this Munster opener. 

Nemo Rangers' Micheal Aodh Martin continues in goal, with his clubmate, Kevin O'Donovan deputising for the injured Shanley in the number two berth. 

Recently crowned Higher Education Footballer of the Year Daniel O'Mahony slots in at full-back, having been sent off against Louth in the penultimate round of the league campaign. Kanturk's Tommy Walsh completes the full-back line. 

The now familiar half-back trio of Luke Fahy, Rory Maguire and Matty Taylor continue after an impressive league campaign, while the ever-improving midfield duo of Ian Maguire and Éire Óg's Colm O'Callaghan wear eight and nine once again. 

Brian O'Driscoll and Knocknagree's Eoghan McSweeney will occupy the wing-forward slots with Ruairí Deane stationed on the 40. 

Hurley is joined in the full forward line by 2023 breakout man Chris Óg Jones, and Douglas' Sean Powter, who will almost certainly play further out the field than his 13 jersey would suggest. 

The Rebel bench is strong one, with Kiskeam's Sean Meehan and Kilshannig's Killian O'Hanlon taking their place among the subs. Forwards Steven Sherlock and Conor Corbett have also been kept in reserve. 

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O'Connor, C Bohannon; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: D Sexton, G Cooney, M Garry, A Griffin, S Griffin, D Keating, R Lanigan, M McInerney, D O'Neill, A Sweeney, I Ugweru.

Cork: MA Martin; K O'Donovan, D O'Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, R Deane, B O'Driscoll; S Powter, B Hurley, C Óg Jones. 

Subs: C Kelly, S Meehan, P Ring, C Kiely, K O'Hanlon, P Walsh, J O'Rourke, F Herlihy, C Corbett, S Sherlock, M Cronin.

More in this section

Galway v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Mayo and Roscommon name their teams ahead of championship opener
Kilkenny v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final Cork defender Downey's red card upheld at hearing
Eoin Cody 6/4/2023 Eoin Cody: Cats have 15 'wow' players, not just one
<p>SKORT DRIFT: The Camogie Association launched the finals of the Division 1B, Division 3A and Division 4 of the Very National Leagues. The fixtures are set for April 8th and 9th. Venue details can be found at www.camogie.ie</p>

Congress motions to replace Camogie skort deferred until next year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd