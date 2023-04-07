Eoin Cody: Cats have 15 'wow' players, not just one

Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody reckons they don't have one 'wow' player in their team - they have 15 of them.

Cats great Jackie Tyrrell memorably suggested when Cody was just breaking through that he could be the 'wow' player the county badly needed.

Tyrrell said Kilkenny hadn't produced an iconic talent since TJ Reid and Richie Hogan first came through but admitted he had high hopes for attacker Cody.

A couple of years on, Kilkenny are pinning their hopes on the Ballyhale man to come up with the goods on Sunday in the Allianz League final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

"I don't think there's one 'wow' player - I think there's 15 great players who want to go out and give it their all," said 2020 and 2021 Young Hurler of the Year Cody.

"During the league there was a lot of talk about how maybe Kilkenny weren't impressing or that teams weren't playing good against Kilkenny. That was the perspective, that teams weren't hurling well against us.

"But I think with Kilkenny it was just pure doggedness and that hunger. It mightn't have been 'wow' but we only lost one game so I think credit wasn't given to Kilkenny, for the way we hurl and just the pure effort of lads.

"At the end of the day, it's the team who has most points on the board that wins. In only one game did we probably go away from that. In that first-half against Tipperary, that work-rate and hunger maybe wasn't there.

"But even in the second-half of that game, considering how poorly we went and how good Tipp were, we still nearly came back and won the game. I think Kilkenny are in a good place and a lot of people are doubting us."

Cody came back late to inter-county activity after helping Ballyhale capture another All-Ireland club crown. He started three games in a row, and hit Dublin for 2-2, before tweaking his hamstring against Waterford and missing the semi-final win over Cork.

New boss Derek Lyng badly needs him against Limerick on Sunday because club colleagues Reid and Adrian Mullen look set to miss out again with their own injuries.

"All good, hoping to be available for the team," reported Cody. "Obviously the team isn't named yet but I took part in full training (on Wednesday) so I'm hoping to be available. Hopefully Derek gives me the nod."