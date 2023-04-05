Luke Marren inspires Sligo to Connacht U20 quarter-final victory over Roscommon

Sligo 0-15 Roscommon 1-8

Sligo remain on course to successfully defend the maiden Connacht U-20 Football Championship they won last year as they quelled a second-half Roscommon rebellion to advance to next Wednesday’s semi-final against Mayo at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

Luke Marren inspired the visitors to a deserved victory, hitting 0-10 over the hour.

Roscommon, having trailed by nine points entering first-half injury-time, pared back the margin to just one point with eight minutes remaining, but Sligo regained the initiative to close out the deal.

Sligo made all the early running as their forwards were afforded the space to land a variety of eyecatching scores.

A hat-trick of points from Marren, including two from play and a free, alongside efforts from captain Canice Mulligan and corner back Ross Chambers pushed the wind-assisted visitors five points ahead before Jack Tumulty opened Roscommon’s account in the 15th minute.

Paul Henry’s side continued to dominate with wing back Rossa Sloyan allowed to run 40 metres before popping the ball over the bar, which was soon complimented by a free from Marren.

It could have been worse for the home side, but goalkeeper David Farrell made a fine save from Mulligan, although James Donlon ensured that there was some consolation for the Yeats County when he pointed the rebound.

Marren opened up a nine-point advantage for Sligo with his fifth point of the half before Roscommon staged a mini-revival in first-half injury time.

Eoin Colleran landed a point from a free before Shane McGinley gave his side some sliver of hope with a goal, in what was the last action of the half, to leave five points between the sides at the break.

Roscommon were much better in the second half and Eoin Colleran led the comeback with five points, including four from frees. When substitute Conor Hand landed a monstrous effort from over 45 metres, the gap was back to a point after 52 minutes.

But Sligo rediscovered their composure and kicked the last three points of the contest through Marren (2) and James Donlon to reach the last four.

Scorers for Sligo: L Marren 0-10 (6f), J Donlon 0-2, C Mulligan, Ross Chambers, Ross Sloyan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: E Colleran 0-6 (4f), S McGinley 1-0, J Tumulty, C Hand 0-1 each.

SLIGO: E. Carden; R. Chambers, C. Johnston, L. Casserly; Dylan Walsh, D. McLoughlin, R. Sloyan; C. Sheridan, C. Mulligan; M. McDaniel, J. Donlon, R. Doherty; L. Marren, D. O’Boyle, M. Henry.

Subs: R. Niland for McDaniel (43 mins), Dillon Walsh for Sloyan (50 mins), J. Flynn for Doherty (52 mins), C. O’Reilly for O’Boyle (60 mins).

ROSCOMMON: D. Farrell; D. Casey, C. Keogh, M. Sugrue; E. Ward, C. Neary, S. Lambe; C. Ryan, D. O’Beirne; B. Nugent, D. Kenny, J. Tumulty; S. McGinley, E. Colleran, C. Kelly.

Subs: S. Walsh for O’Beirne (22 mins), C. Harley for Sugrue (29 mins), O. Cregg for Kelly (half-time), C. Hand for Tumulty (45 mins), R. Hester for Kenny (55 mins).

Referee: C. Ryan (Galway).