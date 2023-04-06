Lee Keegan: Aidan O'Shea has 'emphatically answered' critics of his game 

Lee Keegan reckons former colleague Aidan O'Shea has 'emphatically answered' his critics after powering Mayo to National League success.

Keegan and O'Shea came up short together in a series of All-Ireland finals, stretching back to the 2012 defeat to Donegal.

Yet while five-time All-Star defender Keegan was largely praised for his glittering career, O'Shea often received punishing flak and criticism.

Freshly retired Keegan even admitted some of it was 'justified' but said most of it came O'Shea's way because he was an 'easy target' and 'because of the presence and the personality that he is'.

It's been much more positive this year under new boss Kevin McStay who has tweaked the team's tactics to capitalise on the big Breaffy man's ball-winning ability close to goal.

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ TV's coverage of the Championships, pundit Keegan said O'Shea got unwarranted abuse virtually 'every year' when they played together.

"He did, because his personality is so big," said Keegan. "And you know what, Aidan also takes a lot of the brunt on himself regardless because he's that kind of personality within the group, he doesn't want other guys being impacted or taking on flak that shouldn't be coming their way.

"The thing is, we tried Aidan O'Shea at full-forward for many years but the problem was our game plan was around running it. So if you're a full-forward like Aidan, why would you want to move for it when you have strike runners like Oisin Mullin or Paddy Durcan or whoever coming on at the end of moves?

PROVING HIS WORTH: Aidan O'Shea, left, and Lee Keegan of Mayo following their side's defeat during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"Now, all of a sudden, it's given Aidan that confidence that, 'You know what, if I make a run, more than likely I'm going to get the ball'. So that gives confidence to Aidan that the guys back on the '45 are looking at him and it also gives confidence that we're not just going to continuously run it and run it and run it.

"That's why we're getting the best out of Aidan O'Shea, because we're kicking in the ball."

Keegan reckons it's inevitable that some of the flak which came O'Shea's way hurt him.

"I'm sure there are times, when it's just going full spiral, when it just keeps coming and coming and coming, and unfairly at times, sometimes justified, that it must have been difficult," said Keegan. "It happened to us all, we all got criticism and rightly so.

"But I think because of the presence and the personality that he is, I think it's just an easy target sometimes to go straight for Aidan.

"I think he's emphatically answered the questions this year of where he's at in his career, with how he's playing. And we're getting the very best out of Aidan as a result of the game plan that Mayo are playing, but also the freedom he obviously feels.

"I think it's the first time in a while that we see Aidan playing with a big smile on his face because he's getting the type of ball that he wants, that he can do damage with."