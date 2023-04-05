Keating and Buckley drafted into Cork U20 starting 15

William Buckley and Brian Keating have been promoted to the Cork starting team for this evening’s Munster U20 Hurling Championship round-robin visit of Tipperary (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm).

The two players impressed when introduced off the bench during Cork's Round 1 win over Waterford last week. Buckley joins his St Finbarr’s clubmate Ben Cunningham in the half-forward line, with Keating coming in at corner-forward.

The two players to drop out of the first 15 that began last week’s championship opener are Mikey Finn and Ross O’Sullivan. A Cork win over a Tipperary side who drew their opening game away to Clare would leave Ben O’Connor’s charges well placed to secure a top-three finish and involvement in the Munster championship knockout stages.

Elsewhere, the Ulster Council has bowed to Derry boss Rory Gallagher’s criticism and brought forward to this Saturday the Ulster U20 football semi-final between Derry and Donegal.

The decision means the five U20 players in Gallagher’s senior panel - Lachlan Murray, Matthew Downey, Niall O'Donnell, Eoin McEvoy, and Mark Doherty - are clear to play in both the U20 semi-final this weekend and the county’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh on Saturday week.

The Derry-Donegal Ulster U20 semi-final was initially scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, with the Derry seniors beginning their provincial campaign away to Fermanagh three days later on Saturday, April 15.

If the initial Wednesday date for the U20 game had stood, the five would have been ineligible to feature in both the U20 semi-final and senior quarter-final. The new rule brought in at Congress is that an U20 player cannot line out in U20 and senior inter-county championship fixtures in a seven-day period.

CORK (v Tipperary): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); C Walsh (Kanturk), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s); B Keating (Ballincollig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), D Cremin (Midleton), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).