Keating and Buckley drafted into Cork U20 starting 15

The two players impressed when introduced off the bench during Cork's Round 1 win over Waterford last week.
Keating and Buckley drafted into Cork U20 starting 15

DRAFTED IN: William Buckley of St Finbarr's. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 07:45
Eoghan Cormican

William Buckley and Brian Keating have been promoted to the Cork starting team for this evening’s Munster U20 Hurling Championship round-robin visit of Tipperary (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm).

The two players impressed when introduced off the bench during Cork's Round 1 win over Waterford last week. Buckley joins his St Finbarr’s clubmate Ben Cunningham in the half-forward line, with Keating coming in at corner-forward.

The two players to drop out of the first 15 that began last week’s championship opener are Mikey Finn and Ross O’Sullivan. A Cork win over a Tipperary side who drew their opening game away to Clare would leave Ben O’Connor’s charges well placed to secure a top-three finish and involvement in the Munster championship knockout stages.

Elsewhere, the Ulster Council has bowed to Derry boss Rory Gallagher’s criticism and brought forward to this Saturday the Ulster U20 football semi-final between Derry and Donegal.

The decision means the five U20 players in Gallagher’s senior panel - Lachlan Murray, Matthew Downey, Niall O'Donnell, Eoin McEvoy, and Mark Doherty - are clear to play in both the U20 semi-final this weekend and the county’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh on Saturday week.

The Derry-Donegal Ulster U20 semi-final was initially scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, with the Derry seniors beginning their provincial campaign away to Fermanagh three days later on Saturday, April 15.

If the initial Wednesday date for the U20 game had stood, the five would have been ineligible to feature in both the U20 semi-final and senior quarter-final. The new rule brought in at Congress is that an U20 player cannot line out in U20 and senior inter-county championship fixtures in a seven-day period.

CORK (v Tipperary): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); C Walsh (Kanturk), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s); B Keating (Ballincollig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), M Finn (Midleton), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), D Cremin (Midleton), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

More in this section

Option to allow U18s to play underage and adult is the solution, county board meeting hears Option to allow U18s to play underage and adult is the solution, county board meeting hears
Cork minors pass Tipp test to maintain perfect start in Munster championship  Cork minors pass Tipp test to maintain perfect start in Munster championship 
Dublin v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2 Final Leinster U20 FC: Late Costello goal seals semi spot for Laois
<p>Chairman of the CCC Terence Houlihan informed delegates that the home and away arrangement between Kerry and Cork at minor level has been changed with the agreement of the Munster Council. </p>

Kerry clubs may opt to move minor grade to U18 in 2024

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd