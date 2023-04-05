Discipline not an issue for Limerick come championship time

Before the question was finished, the answer seemed to be on Barry Nash’s lips.

Prior to William O’Donoghue being retrospectively banned for a game following a throw-in skirmish in the Division 1 semi-final win over Tipperary, his Limerick colleague was asked about discipline in the wake of Kyle Hayes being suspended. Hayes missed the Westmeath Division 1, Group A game following a review of an incident involving Galway’s Brian Concannon in Salthill.

“Discipline is massive for us,” said Nash. “Obviously, people talk about us playing on the edge. We just work hard and that's what we do. At times, it can get a bit over the top. Last year in the league we had a couple (of reds) as well.

"Kyle was unfortunate. These things happen in matches. Other teams get red cards as well, it's not just the Limerick team that gets them. That would be my opinion on it."

Nash didn’t say Waterford, their Munster SHC first-round opponents on April 23, but given their collection of four red cards in this league he likely meant them, while Clare’s David Fitzgerald had been dismissed a few days before Nash spoke.

That Limerick’s last two sanctions came retrospectively will be noted in the county as will the fact that both Hayes and O'Donoghue were cited for reactionary incidents. However, this is a familiar tale: Limerick lose their heads in the league — “the majority of them were frees,” conceded Gearóid Hegarty shortly after their 2021 league campaign — but find them come championship time.

To an extent, it ties in with stricter refereeing in the spring but when it matters, Limerick’s disciplinary record is considerably better. Include Peter Casey’s rescinded sending off in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final and they have picked up only four red cards across 31 championship games under John Kiely. Across last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and final, they didn’t pick up a card at all.

Whether it’s discipline or hand-passes, Limerick understand, like Kilkenny in the 2000s, that with silverware comes the spotlight, some of it unfair. Had it needed to be challenged for a cumulative ban, Hegarty’s double yellow card dismissal against Clare last year would likely have succeeded as the second booking was harsh.

And yet there was a sense Limerick were being watched closely having been fortunate in other championship incidents. Seán Finn admitted they were lucky to finish with 15 men in the 2021 Munster final win over Tipperary. Had Aaron Gillane not been booked, he could have been cited for the incident with Cathal Barrett and Seamus Flanagan’s clash with Pádraic Maher.

Also against Tipperary in last year’s Munster round game, both Gillane and Darragh O’Donovan could have been dismissed. It goes both ways, of course – Ronan Maher was blessed to avoid a suspension when he creased Casey towards the end of the 2019 Munster final and John McGrath in their provincial game the year before – but the escapes as much as the punishments have caused some awkwardness for Limerick.

Kiely has done his best to address potential reputational damage. Recently, he spoke of the need for contextualising Hayes’ action in Pearse Stadium, although Limerick didn’t contest the one-match suspension. When Hegarty was wrongly sent to the line in Cusack Park last May for the incident involving Clare substitute Aaron Fitzgerald, the manager said: “There’s a narrative there at the moment that Gearóid is playing on the edge or doing x, y, or z, and it’s feeding into people’s decision-making. It needs to stop, because it’s going to have a big impact and it's disappointing to see a player do that.”

Kiely openly admitted Limerick have tried to control what’s being said or felt about them. After last year’s All-Ireland final, he said: “You have to manage it and you have to be very aware of what’s going on and what the narratives are because there are a million and one narratives now. You can’t let these narratives go un-checked, because you can’t keep players insulated from the outside noise. It will penetrate. They will hear it, they will see it. They’re all on social media, they’re all on Instagram, Twitter. It’s there for us all but it’s how it’s acknowledged and how it’s managed.”

Qualified mea culpas like Finn’s, Hegarty’s, and Nash’s recent contribution, acknowledging Limerick’s discipline can be better, seem orchestrated attempts to bolster the team’s image.

Even at the top, especially at the top, one must keep up appearances.