Donegal motions of no confidence postponed until after Croke Park and Ulster reviews

Motions of no confidence in two Donegal executive members from two clubs have been postponed until Croke Park and Ulster complete a review of the county’s structures.

At a county board meeting last night attended by GAA director general Tom Ryan, clubs were informed there would be no new appointments or votes of confidence taken until the analysis is completed.

Ryan outlined details of the review which will focus on the academy, finance and structures as well as governance and decision-making. It is expected the findings from the report compiled by Croke Park and the Ulster Council will be delivered by the end of May.

Whether that appointment freeze extends to Karl Lacey returning to the role of academy head remains to be seen. At last month’s meeting, it was agreed there would be overtures made to the 2012 All-Ireland winner to return to the role he stepped down from in early February.

However, since then Lacey’s club Four Masters have called for two members of the executive to resign from their positions. In a letter to the county secretary, they explain that they “as a club passionately believe the positions of the county children’s officer and the county coaching officer are no longer tenable.

“Therefore, we would ask that they immediately consider their positions on the executive committee and step down in the best interests of Donegal GAA in what has been a disastrous and extremely damaging period for the Association here in the county."

Four Masters noted the board’s statement from last month’s meeting in which they “confirmed unambiguously that Karl Lacey worked with integrity, professionalism and for the greater good of Donegal GAA” and are therefore calling for unequivocal backing for his return from all officials.”

For different reasons pertaining to the appointment of Paddy Carr as senior football manager last October, Milford have called for the two executive members to step down. They believe that their nominee to succeed Declan Bonner was treated “shabbily” and not afforded the same opportunities as Carr and Aidan O’Rourke.

On Monday night, O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley were officially confirmed as Donegal’s senior interim management for the forthcoming championship. They face Down in an Ulster quarter-final in Newry on April 23 with the strong possibility they will qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup based on their 10th place finish in the Allianz League if they do not reach the provincial final and therefore claim a first or second seeding.