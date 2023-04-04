Cork minor hurling captain Jayden Casey makes return from injury

Cork captain Jayden Casey is set to play a part as All-Ireland minor champions Tipperary visit Páirc Uí Chaoimh for round three of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship (7pm).

The Youghal youngster missed Cork’s opener, a 13-point victory over Waterford, through injury but has returned ahead of schedule to be named on the bench.

Ben Walsh, who will captain the team onto the field Tuesday night, and Casey are the two players carrying over from last year’s minor team into Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy’s first year as manager.

Murphy’s Sarsfields clubmate Barry O’Flynn did most of the damage against Waterford, his agility and accuracy helping him to 1-7 from play, while Barry Walsh clipped 2-5, the goals from a penalty and an audacious long-range effort.

“We speak about taking on the jugular and that’s what they do,” said Murphy of his side’s approach.

Between the sticks, Oisín Walsh produced a string of saves to keep his clean sheet.

Impressive midfielder Conor McCarthy and corner-back Oier O'Callaghan have also been passed fit to start.

The movement of the Cork forwards was an impressive feature that Tipp will have to contend with, led in defence by Harty Cup finalists in full-back Evan Morris (Thurles CBS) and centre-back Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel CS).

Their entire All-Ireland starting team has moved on from last year and they lost their opener away to Clare by seven points in dreadful conditions. They have made one change from that outing as Jack Lahart comes in at corner-back.

Manager James Woodlock has identified winning puck-outs and breaking ball as the key fixes for his side while declaring “this championship is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.” Sam Rowan and captain Jamie Ormond featured off the bench in last year’s final and they provide much of Tipp’s scoring threat, along with free-taker Robbie Ryan. Rowan led their fightback against Clare, tagging on four points from play.

With wins on the board for Limerick (two from two), Cork (one from one), and Clare (one from two), a result would appear vital for Tipp’s prospects of progressing among the top three.

CORK (MHC v Tipperary): O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh, capt), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: F Murphy (Killeagh), S O’Callaghan (Aghada), J Galvin (Éire Óg), J Casey (Youghal), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), R Dooley (Douglas), B Lynch (Youghal), K O’Gorman (Charleville).

TIPPERARY (MHC v Cork): H Loughnane (Roscrea); S Nash (St Patrick's), E Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill); C Ryan (Moneygall), O O'Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D Linnane (Mullinahone); K Loughnane (Durlas Óg), S Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); D Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris), S Rowan (Mullinahone), J Ormond (JK Brackens); A Ryan (Arravale Rovers), R Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), J Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris).

Subs: J Hackett (Toomevara), R Bargary (Boherlahan-Dualla), C Byrne (Golden-Kilfeacle), T Corbett (Upperchurch-Drombane), C Gleeson (Drom-Inch), J Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg), C Kennedy (Seán Treacys), L Loughnane (Roscrea), S Tobin (Carrick Swan).