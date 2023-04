Cork name unchanged side for minor hurling clash with Tipp

Cork’s minor hurling management have named an unchanged side to face Tipperary in Tuesday’s Electric Ireland MHC round 3 clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rebels were comfortable winners over Waterford in their campaign opener last time out.

Captain Jayden Casey from Youghal – who starred in last year’s championship – comes onto the bench.

Midfielder Conor McCarthy and corner-back Oier O'Callaghan, who were replaced in the win over the Déise due to injuries, have been passed fit.

Tipperary, who were beaten by Clare in their first game, have also named their side for the clash on Leeside with Jack Lahart coming into the defence.

CORK (MHC v Tipperary): Oisín Walsh (Youghal); Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), Darragh McCarthy (Passage), Cárthaigh Cronin (Midleton); Cillian O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), David O’Leary (Ballincollig); James O’Leary (Lisgoold), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers); Johnny Murphy (Dromina), Zack Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); Seán Meade (Killeagh), Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: Fionn Murphy (Killeagh), Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada), Johnny Galvin (Éire Óg), Jayden Casey (Youghal), Patrick Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), Ronan Dooley (Douglas), Brian Lynch (Youghal), Kristian O’Gorman (Charleville).

TIPPERARY (MHC v Cork): Harry Loughnane (Roscrea), Sean Nash (St Patrick's), Evan Morris (Holycross/Ballycahill), Jack Lahart (Holycross/Ballycahill), Cian Ryan (Moneygall), Oisín O'Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), Darragh Linnane (Mullinahone), Keith Loughnane (Durlas Óg), Shane Buckley (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams), David Costigan (Moycarkey/Borris), Sam Rowan (Mullinahone), Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens, captain), Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Robbie Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill), Jack Hayes (Moycarkey/Borris)

Subs: Jake Hackett (Toomevara), Ryne Bargary (Boherlahan/Dualla), Ciaran Byrne (Golden/Kilfeacle), Toby Corbett (Upperchurch/Drombane), Conor Gleeson (Drom/Inch), Jake Houlihan (Nenagh Eire Og), Colm Kennedy (Sean Treacys), Leigh Loughnane (Roscrea), Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan)