Tough day for able onlookers as Mayo find right mix in Croke Park

As The Saw Doctors blared in HQ, Kevin McStay let out a relieved sigh and made for his opposing manager.

Pádraic Joyce extended a warm handshake and even proffered a momentary pat on the back. It felt like acknowledgement from both of them that Mayo had just taken a big step forward.

Aided and abetted by a slow start and weak finish from their Connacht rivals, in Croke Park Mayo found a perfect blend between their familiar style and the one they have executed elsewhere in 2023. That combined with one crucial metric, a grand 61% conversion rate, was enough to ensure Paddy Durcan climbed up the steps to collect some silverware.

In a curious way, Sunday confirmed known knowns rather than revealing new truths. They may have spent recent months punting O’Neills all over Castlebar, but the green and red will still carry all day if they have to. Their first score from play in the second half came in the 70 minute and it was a typical bull run.

Diarmuid O’Connor fed Eoghan McLaughlin in space, Sam Callinan came powering off his shoulder and finished with a flourish. This is what they do.

They looked set to steamroll through this final at the outset. Five points to the good, fears were spreading of a Galway no show. Joyce’s outfit looked lifeless until Shane Walsh nailed a crucial long-range free. David McBrien kept him company initially while Jack Coyne stifled Robert Finnerty.

Slowly they clawed their way back as the tie started to simmer. Walsh stroked over his first from play soon after and a sigh of relief swept the stadium. There would be no repeat of 2022’s drab affair or the one-sided curtain raiser. Mercifully, we had a contest.

Galway leave for a warm weather training camp with the same wisdom they brought to Dublin. Cillian McDaid is a vital presence in midfield. They need a bench press to see out big games, their only sub to score was Tomo Culhane in the closing seconds.

Sean Kelly and John Daly are as good a defensive spine as any nationwide. All of this they already knew.

Here is another age-old tale. Aidan O’Shea did not score in a Croke Park final. Here is another indisputable fact. To define his performance by that metric is football spoofery of the highest order.

When this tug of war was at its tightest, he grabbed the rope with both hands and pulled Mayo over the line. Just one point separated the sides as McLaughlin looped a handpass in the general vicinity of Fionn McDonagh.

O’Shea stormed from the square and claimed it anyway, earning a free at the top of the D for Ryan O’Donoghue. Sixty seconds later O’Shea collected the ball around the middle and angled a pin perfect kick pass to the inside forward for another point.

That pushed the gap to three. A man on a mission and now his wide skillset is being utilised perfectly. It is all moving in the right direction.

“I think we are one of the highest teams in terms of the amount of players who have played which is great,” O’Shea said post-match. “Still a few boys to come back. We didn’t really set out to win the league. We took each game on its merits and were lucky in a few to get over the line then we got a bit of momentum down the stretch. Delighted to finish that off today. Setup wise we are quite happy.”

Indeed. Damien Comer’s introduction after Johnny Heaney’s first half injury gave McStay a tactical problem. McBrien made for the target man and Paddy Durcan switched to Walsh.

What to do with the two thoroughbreds on the 40 in Peter Cooke and Matthew Tierney? At the turnaround they lost their full-back and McLaughlin thundered in to meet the challenge head on.

It is at this point thoughts turned to those watching on from a distance. At the end of last year, Oisin Mullin left a stumbling side that looked set for a lull to finally join AFL champions Geelong.

WATCHING FROM AFAR: Oisín Mullin of Mayo goes past Paul Cribbin of Kildare. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mayo are now league winners.

Geelong have undergone a dreadful start, three losses from their opening three matches while the rookie endured a recent injury which kept him on the sidelines this weekend.

Pain might be temporary. That doesn’t mean it is any less acute in the moment. In moments like this mixed emotions would be understandable. Mullin is primed to make his mark Down Under, that doesn’t make days like today particularly easy.

Speaking of onlookers, Stephen Cluxton stayed sitting in the stand for the preceding tie and special word should go to David O’Hanlon, the standout goalkeeper across the top two divisions. His closest contender is Colm Reape, man of the match in the Division 1 final after three points and four outstanding saves.

ONLOOKER: Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton makes his way on to the pitch for the team photograph before the Allianz Football League Division 2 Final. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Against Derry, Dublin scored 33% of their total off O’Hanlon’s kickout. Since his shock return conventional wisdom has suggested Cluxton came back to play. After this campaign, how can he? The Na Fianna deputy has been near faultless since his league debut versus Kildare on the opening day.

Before throw-in, the Division 2 decider promised the tantalizing prospect of Brian Fenton vs Conor Glass and James McCarthy vs Brendan Rodgers. Stick that on a promo poster because it is box office. Glass started like a house on fire kicking a superb score and forcing Fenton into a rare backtracking foul but limped off on the 40-minute mark. That dagger popped Derry’s balloon and Dublin tore the remnants to shreds for closing half hour.

In total they bagged four goals, three coming after Glass’s departure. An Achilles heel exposed? Well duh. Derry have many things yet depth is not one of them. Rory Gallagher has spoken publicly about using a trimmed down panel of 29 instead of the typical 36.

Glass togged out six days after the All-Ireland club final and played a dead rubber against Cork seven days ago. Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he limped off here.

In the other dual, James McCarthy comprehensively bested Brendan Rodgers all afternoon long. The full-back turned midfielder spent the last minutes sitting on the bench at the front of the Hogan with Gallagher offering a comforting rub on the back. Padraig McGrogan also suffered a knock while competing with the Ballymun battler under an O’Hanlon kickout.

Throw that loss on top of Chrissy McKaigue’s absence, suffered during the same draw Glass togged out in last Sunday, and suddenly they head for the championship with more cause for concern than optimism.

Mayo, meanwhile, move quickly on to Roscommon. A national title will do their youthful charges the world of good.

The carnival is well and truly back. More importantly, they won games in a variety of styles this spring mixing and matching depending on the opposition. The push for change has not included a discarding of past strengths. They march into the summer with proper enthusiasm.

The same as always, but different too.