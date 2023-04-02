Defensive masterclass secures Offaly Division 2A title 

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Offaly 0-24 Kildare 1-18

A defensive masterclass from Offaly on Sunday afternoon was enough to see them overcome a blistering start from Kildare and gradually eke out a fully deserved win in a hugely entertaining Allianz League Division 2A decider in Portlaoise

A 0-10 to 0-2 run in the first 25 minutes of the second half the key spell of the game for the Faithful County.

Kildare had been the story of this year’s league campaign and it looked for all the world as if they were about to add another historic chapter to the tale as they burst out of the traps with a sensational start, racking up 1-4 in reply to Adrian Cleary’s opening score for Offaly.

The wind was blowing behind the backs of David Herity’s men but there was so much more to their dominance than that, as they controlled the Offaly puckout and then drove at their neighbours from midfield, opening up shooting opportunities with some powerful runs.

Gerry Keegan’s goal was right out of the top drawer and it helped to bring their large crowd of supporters into the game, while Rian Boran, Cian Boran and Cathal McCabe tacked on wonderful points.

Gradually however, the Offaly backs took over, with the players in single digit jerseys winning their individual battles, while Adrian Cleary produced a masterclass in the sweeper role.

Eoghan Cahill and Cillian Kiely led the charge for Offaly up front, while inaccuracy also haunted Kildare as they shot eight first half wides, many from very scorable positions, and they needed to lead by more than 1-11 to 0-11 at half-time.

For the next 25 minutes, Offaly gradually squeezed the life out of their opponents, building their success around a huge number of turnovers won at the back.

The introduction of Charlie Mitchell, who played in the U-20 championship yesterday, gave them a strong focal point at full forward, while Cahill, Kiely and David Nally all registered some outstanding scores.

With their promotion hopes fading, Kildare mounted one last rally, inspired by a wondrous score on the run from Rian Boran, while David Qualter also made a serious impact off the bench, firing over two good points.

Ultimately, it all hinged on a late 20 metre free from Paddy McKenna that could have sent the game to extra time, but Offaly’s Stephen Corcoran made the save and happily swatted the sliotar out to the nearby apartments behind the terrace, all to the tune of the final whistle.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (6f, 1 65), C Kiely 0-4, D Nally 0-3 (0-1 sideline), A Cleary 0-2, K Sampson 0-2, S Dooley 0-1, B Duignan 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: J Burke 0-4 (3f), G Keegan 1-0, D Flaherty 0-3, R Boran 0-2, C McCabe 0-2, C Boran 0-2, D Qualter 0-2, B Byrne 0-1, P Dolan 0-1, J Byrne 0-1.

Offaly: S Corcoran; D Maher, B Conneely, C Burke; K Sampson, J Sampson, D King; J Keenaghan, C Kiely; D Nally, J Clancy, A Cleary; E Cahill, S Dooley, P Clancy.

Subs: C Mitchell for Dooley (half-time), P Delaney for J Clancy (45), B Duignan for J Clancy (48), Liam Langton for Keenaghan (67)

Kildare: P McKenna; S Leacy, N Ó Muineacháin, C Shanahan; P Dolan, R Boran, Conan Boran; J Byrne, C McCabe; Cian Boran, G Keegan, D Flaherty; B Byrne, J Burke, C Dowling.

Subs: J Travers for Dolan (50), Mark Delaney for Flaherty (59), John McKeon for Shanahan (62), D Qualter for Burke (63-65, temp), D Qualter for Cian Boran (65)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)