Rock expects O'Hanlon to be between the sticks for Sunday's final

Barney Rock expects David O’Hanlon to retain his place as Dublin’s starting goalkeeper for Sunday’s Division 2 final against Derry in Croke Park.

However, the 1983 All-Ireland winner believes Stephen Cluxton could make what would be his 112th championship appearance in the Leinster SFC, which begins with a quarter-final away to Laois or Wexford on April 23.

“I would imagine David will be in goals this weekend, but Stephen is not coming back to start on the bench,” says Rock. “David has had a fantastic league. He’s made saves in Derry and Cork and he’s grown with confidence as it has gone on.

“Even with Clucko coming in, I think it will help him. People will say, ‘It won’t - he’s going to take his (O’Hanlon’s) spot’ but he’s the goalkeeper everybody would want working with them and competing with them.

"There is every chance Clucko could play in the Leinster championship. If Dublin are to win the All-Ireland this year, they will likely have to win nine matches. They will be thinking they have that amount of games in front of them and have to factor in that they need goalkeeper options, especially when a couple are out with injuries.

“Stephen would just want to get in and play a game and a Leinster game may just be the best opportunity to test himself and see what his reflexes and kicking is like.”

Rock looks upon the return of Cluxton to the panel after a two-year hiatus as a positive move for Dublin but more so a logical one given the injuries to Evan Comerford and U20 goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan.

“I’d say the thinking behind it is Evan mustn’t be right with 16 or so weeks until the end of the championship and there not being enough time for recovery. Stephen has always kept himself fit and they would have looked at him and encouraged him to come back.

“Realistically, it was a good move and certainly if Stephen comes back anywhere near what he was like it will have proven a wise move. There aren’t many saves to be made in games these days, it’s all about kick-outs, motivating fellas in front of you. If Stephen’s kick-outs are right, there is no-one better. Even at 41. Billy Morgan played until he was 40, 41.”

Chatter about Cluxton’s return being a distraction or him being too old doesn’t wash with Rock. “Nobody can ever question him. He wasn’t over the hill two years ago when he decided not to play. I played football with the club until I was 44. You lose your legs but that’s outfield.”

Rock also feels his reappearance has given a jolt to supporters too. “It gives a lift to a lot of people because Stephen Cluxton’s name is one of the biggest in Gaelic football, certainly within Dublin. Nobody will ever captain another team to seven All-Irelands. Everybody is talking about it but the test will come when the games come and if he is picked.”

As regards Sunday’s final, Rock was at Derry’s win over Dublin in Celtic Park earlier this month and feels it will have stuck in Dublin’s craw. “Up there, the crowd were very quiet when Dublin controlled the game and then changed when Derry upped it and scored their goal.

“Up to that point, you would have said, ‘Dublin are going to win this’ because they were controlling the game but everything came with that Derry goal. A famous win for them but Dublin had the ball, for some reason lost possession when we didn’t need to and when they won the ball back the referee was always going to give them an opportunity. In all fairness, to Brendan Rogers it was a fantastic point. A draw would have been a fair result.

“I think it’s important because it’s a final. Nobody should be getting to one and thinking they don’t want to win it.”

* Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge patron Barney Rock was speaking at the presentation of disability scooters on behalf of the competition to a number of GAA members. This year’s Challenge takes place in Killarney this October.