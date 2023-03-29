Cillian O'Connor unsure if he will be fit for Mayo's League final against Galway

Cillian O'Connor has admitted he's unsure if he will be fit enough to feature for Mayo in Sunday's Allianz Football League final against Galway.

The hugely experienced attacker played in the first five games of Mayo's Division 1 campaign but missed the subsequent ties against Donegal and Monaghan with a knee injury.

Mayo will begin their Connacht championship campaign the following weekend so boss Kevin McStay may figure that holding his free-taker in reserve this Sunday makes sense.

If O'Connor does miss the Croke Park encounter then it will continue his run of bad luck where Division 1 finals are concerned having been injured for the 2019 win over Kerry and only fit enough to come on as a sub in last year's decider.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon at a promotion for the Allianz League final, O'Connor said things will be a lot clearer after training later that evening.

"It's probably going to be tight," said O'Connor of whether he makes it for Sunday.

"We have training this evening and the lads will obviously then pick the squad and we'll travel up at the weekend. So I'm kind of in limbo at the moment, I don't fully know. But obviously I'll be trying to push as hard as I can.

"It was just at the back of my knee below the hammer, I had a bit of a nick that just flared up a few weeks ago and I just couldn't go flat out on it so I had to rehab that a little bit and just do modified training and pare it back a small bit.

"But I've gradually ramped it up again in the last fortnight. I'd love to play but I don't know what way it will go yet."

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Pictured is Mayo Senior footballer, Cillian O’Connor and Galway Senior footballer, Damien Comer, who have teamed up with Allianz today to look ahead to the upcoming Allianz Football League Division 1 Final this weekend. PIC Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Asked if the Roscommon game will figure in the decision about whether to play this weekend, O'Connor shook his head.

"If I'm able I'll definitely be putting my hand up," he said.

"I won't be holding anything back because you can't really rest on your laurels in any big squad. If you say, 'I'll sit this out and get ready for the next one', someone could have a stormer and then all of a sudden it can be a hard team to get into.

"In any competitive group, if you're right and if you feel there's no risk of recurrence, you're going to go for it.

"That said, it's the physio who ultimately will make the call, (if he) deems it high risk or whatever then he will just pull it. I will try my best but I won't get a word in if that's the case."