Meath secure semi-final berth, Reid kicks comeback winner for Wicklow 

Meath safely sealed their passage to the final four of the Leinster U20 football championship with another heavy victory. John McCarthy’s side have pedigree from minor and they made light work of Carlow. The hosts failed to score in the second half.

Meath attacker Ruairí Kinsella was in excellent form, his two goals bookended the half and the young royals coasted from that point forward. Bryan McMahon could not build on a fine personal first half for the Barrowsiders.