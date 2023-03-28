Meath secure semi-final berth, Reid kicks comeback winner for Wicklow 

Meath safely sealed their passage to the final four of the Leinster U20 football championship with another heavy victory. John McCarthy’s side have pedigree from minor and they made light work of Carlow. The hosts failed to score in the second half.
Meath attacker Ruairí Kinsella was in excellent form, his two goals bookended the half and the young royals coasted from that point forward. Bryan McMahon could not build on a fine personal first half for the Barrowsiders.
Jack Reid kicked the winner for Wicklow as they came back to defeat Offaly at Faithful Fields. Cormac Egan returned to action and landed an early goal. Joe Pendergast and Tommy Keogh got the Garden county up and running but they were nearly caught at the death with Jaime Guings accuracy.
David Costello once again showed his class as hosts Laois beat winless Longford at home in O’Moore park.
Oisín Hooney also raised the green flag for Laois in the opening period. Michael Flynn bagged a goal for the visitors and Michael Hynes early second half goal gave Longford the lead but Costello would not be denied.
Finally, holders Kildare picked up their first win over Wexford. Midfielder Shane Farrell led the young Lilywhites to a double score success on the night. Rian Fitzpatrick’s free’s would not be enough for the yellow bellies.
