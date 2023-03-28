Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed as venue for hurling league final 

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final between Kilkenny and Limerick on Sunday week (2pm throw-in).

It is the first time in 43 years that the venue will play stage to the conclusion of the league and the first senior national hurling game in the Ballintemple stadium since the 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final between Clare and Wexford.

Not since the Cork-Limerick Division 1 final replay in 1980 when Cork prevailed has Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted the top-flight decider. It is the first league final in Cork not involving the Rebels since Limerick beat Tipperary in the 1971 showdown.

Thurles’ FBD Semple Stadium had been expected to be selected but Cork had been keen to bring more national fixtures to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and both counties were agreeable to playing there.

The game will be televised live on TG4 with the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash of Mayo and Roscommon in Castlebar due to be shown on RTÉ at 4pm.

Meanwhile, David Fitzgerald is to bring his case to the Central Appeals Committee in the hope of being able to face Tipperary in Clare’s Munster SHC Round 1 game against Tipperary next month.

The 2022 All-Star contested the red card in the Allianz Division 1, Round 5 game against Cork to the Central Hearings Committee last week. However, they upheld his one-match ban.

Fitzgerald was sent off by referee Thomas Walsh following an incident with Cork defender Robert Downey.