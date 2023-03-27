James Horan: The pros and cons of Stephen Cluxton’s return

Stephen Cluxton made a remarkable intercounty return on Sunday after being named on the bench for Dublin's win over Louth in Croke Park, a decision that comes with positives and negatives according to former Mayo manager James Horan.

Post-match Dessie Farrell said Cluxton had been training for a couple of weeks due to several injury issues including the ongoing absence of Evan Comerford. Now 41, Cluxton played his last game for Dublin in the 2020 All-Ireland defeat of Mayo when he won his eighth All-Ireland senior medal.

“It is funny, you go through it,” said Horan, speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Allianz League Gaelic football show.

“Maybe it is just I’ve been a manager for so long. Wow. There are pros and cons to every decision you make like that to bring someone back in. Even though it is Stephen Cluxton, there are still pros and cons to it. You've got to weigh up how many pros there are and how positive it is. I’m not surprised. I think Dublin in Division 2, you even saw it in yesterday’s game against Louth, they look vulnerable in defence. They look a bit unsure.

“They are crying out for leadership. Absolutely. James McCarthy is coming and coming strong. Michael Fitzsimons is a brilliant player, just looks like he needs a bit of support. I think Stephen Cluxton around will certainly help a lot of those players and give leadership. He has been captain for how many years, won how many All-Irelands, a real leader.”

Farrell mentioned that U20 goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan has been injured recently and is tied up with the U20s. Cluxton did not come on during the victory.

Horan continued: “But there is going to be players, it mightn’t just necessarily be the goalies, that won’t be fully happy with that decision. It is just the nature of sport. No matter how good Stephen Cluxton is. There are guys who have put in a load of work, a load of time and effort, think they are making progress all that kind of thing and then you see this guy coming in.

“If you are one of the goalkeepers, you are thinking what the hell is going on here? 41-years-old. All that goes through your head. There are negatives to it that you have to weigh up but when you stand back and look at it, it does make perfect sense that a guy of his leadership capabilities goes in there because I think it is exactly what Dublin need.”

Will it inspire other counties to do similar? Closer to home, Lee Keegan recently retired after 11 years with Mayo. Horan cited several factors around the 2016 Footballer of the Year’s decision while pointing to the game time afforded to the likes of Jack Coyne and Enda Hession so far this season.

“The easiest thing is to not let him go, build a wall and not let him out of there. He thought long and hard about it. A lot of it is the player and where he is in his life. You sort of know as a manager, the guys you really want to come back or something that is impacting them from coming back, if you can help them with that you do.

“Lee, the season he had last year, playing corner-back and still running and creating opportunities. He can still play intercounty football, but it is whether the attitude is there. What made Lee great was his attitude. If a part of him wanted to call it a day you’d leave it at that.”