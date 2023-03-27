Division 1 Football League final to take place on Sunday despite Mayo's request

Mayo’s faint hopes of their Allianz Football League final against Galway being moved to this Saturday were dashed by confirmation the game will be played in Croke Park on Sunday.
Speaking at the weekend, manager Kevin McStay had expected the game to take place on Sunday and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) have fixed the match for April 2 with a 4pm throw-in.
Mayo’s players had written to the CCCC looking for the game to be arranged a day earlier due to the proximity of their Connacht SFC quarter-final against Roscommon the following weekend.
Highlighting the issue as a player welfare matter and with support from the Gaelic Players Association, they had requested the match be brought forward. The winners of Mayo and Roscommon face Galway in a Connacht semi-final on April 23.
The Division 2 decider between Derry and Dublin (1.45pm start) will be the curtain-raiser to the all-Connacht Division 1 final.
The day before neighbours Cavan and Fermanagh face off for the Division 3 title (7.15pm) after Crossmaglen Rangers team-mates and friends Tony McEntee and Oisín McConville clash with their respective counties Sligo and Wicklow in the Division 4 finale (5pm throw-in).
Division 3: Cavan v Fermanagh, Croke Park 7.15pm Live TG4.
Division 4: Sligo v Wicklow, Croke Park 5pm Live TG4.
Division 1: Mayo v Galway, Croke Park 4pm Live TG4.
Division 2: Derry v Dublin, Croke Park 1.45pm Live TG4.