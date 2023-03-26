Down end Allianz Football League Division three campaign with big win over Offaly

Allianz Football League Division Three

Offaly 0-9 Down 1-18

Unlike the contest at Kingspan Breffni Park, where Fermanagh’s need for a win to secure promotion carried them over the line against Cavan, Offaly’s greater motivation wasn’t enough to carry them over the line against Down in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon. Instead, they ran out of energy and were steamrolled by Conor Laverty’s side, who easily picked up a fifth win of the season.

The result proved academic in the end as Fermanagh took care of their business in Cavan and would have gone up regardless. But it still felt as if the emotional energy that carried Offaly through last weekend’s poignant clash with Tipperary in Semple Stadium ran dry here, and they just had no answer for Down’s greater energy and line-breaking ability through the middle third of the field.

The first half was competitive, and while Down were full value for their 0-9 to 0-6 lead, the Faithful County were well in the game, with Cian Donohoe and Bernard Allen scoring good points from play, while Nigel Dunne struck three good frees.

However Down always looked to pose a much greater attacking threat, and the signs were there that they had the potential to cut loose. Ryan Johnston and Pat Havern kicked some excellent points and Liam Kerr drew a fine save from Ian Duffy in the Offaly goal.

The tricky, diagonal breeze seemed to favour the visitors during this opening half, but it didn’t really have much of a bearing on the game, as long balls forward were comparatively rare, while Offaly in particular didn’t look to shoot from distance at any stage.

Once the second half started, it was one-way traffic, albeit a strong defensive effort kept Down at bay for the opening ten minutes of the half, with just a point registered at either end of the ground during that spell of the game.

Liam Kerr found the net after 44 minutes and Down tacked on the next six points without reply, with substitute Conor McCrickard giving manager Conor Laverty food for thought with three points from play for the Mourne men.

Rory Mason came close to adding another goal but he too was denied by Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy, though this was in the last ten minutes after Down had run their bench and still maintained a strong hold on the flow of the game, holding their hosts scoreless for 25 minutes until Jack Bryant and Cian Farrell added late points for the home side.

Scorers for Offaly: N Dunne 0-3 (3f), B Allen 0-2, A Sullivan, C Donohoe, and J Bryant 0-1 each, C Farrell 0-1 (1f).

Scorers for Down: L Kerr 1-0, E Branagan, and C McCrickard 0-3 each, R Johnston, P Havern and D Magill 0-2 each, R Mason 0-2 (0-1f), N Kane 0-1(1f), M Rooney, R McEvoy and A Morgan 0-1 each.

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, P Cunningham, R Egan; J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Donohoe, R McNamee, A Sullivan; B Allen, N Dunne, D Hyland.

Subs: J Bryant for Dunne (47), J Evans for Donohoe (47), J Maher for R McNamee (53), B Carroll for Hyland (53), C Farrell for Sullivan (59).

DOWN: N Kane; P Fegan, R McEvoy, P Laverty; R Johnston, N McParland, G Collins; A Doherty, C Fitzpatrick; M Rooney, E Branagan, D Magill; L Kerr, P Havern, R Mason.

Subs: D McAleenan for Kerr (49), C McCrickard for Havern (53), A Morgan for Fitzpatrick (57), C Francis for Johnston (58), O McCabe for McParland (65).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).