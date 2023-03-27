John Cleary looking for net gains from Cork after league of missed goal opportunities

Cork 1-14

Derry 1-14

There was a great deal of irony in Cork’s league campaign finishing with a scrambled, game-levelling goal.

The county’s up and down spring had come to be defined by the squandering of so many gilt-edged goal opportunities.

The defeats to Meath, Dublin, and Louth could all have been avoided had Cork’s goal conversion rate not been so abysmal. Even in the games won there had been several green flags left behind.

For the 13 goals scored, there had been close to double that figure missed.

That lack of a clinical edge when pulling the trigger continued apace during yesterday’s final round visit of Derry. Steven Sherlock had his second half shot saved by Ryan Scullion at a time when Cork trailed by four. Later in the fourth quarter, Conor Corbett blazed over from yards out.

Trailing by three with the seven minutes of allotted injury-time elapsed, Cork’s bluntness in front of goal looked to have again proved costly.

And then in the eighth minute of injury-time, a long, hopeful ball was floated into the Derry goalmouth by sub Cian Kiely. Derry hands were unable to get a firm grip around it, possession spilled loose, and Ian Maguire forced the ball across the white paint.

It may have been the ugliest of Cork’s 14 league goals, but it was up there as one of the most important. Not alone did it prevent Cork’s spring concluding on a losing and deflating note, it crowned a comeback effort that saw the hosts wipe out a Derry lead that stood at 1-13 to 0-8 on 53 minutes.

“The big thing we took from the league is the amount of goalscoring opportunities we missed,” said John Cleary afterwards. “Hopefully we can work on that and turn it around. And maybe on another day against a top team, we can get those chances and it will take us onto the next level.”

While Cork’s final quarter was good, during which they outscored their guests by 1-6 to 0-1, what they produced in the 55 minutes before that was not. They managed one point in the opening 12 minutes of the first half, which finished 0-9 to 0-6 in Derry’s favour, and none at all in the 14 minutes after the break.

“We were hanging on by our fingernails. Derry taught us a lesson for a lot of it. They soaked us up, they defended well. They broke with intent, looped around, and cut us open pretty easily.

“A bit of luck in the end; a high ball, could have gone anywhere. We'll take it. It is good for morale. All the lessons are there today, and we didn't suffer defeat learning those lessons,” Cleary continued.

“It is about two weeks' time now in Ennis. We are going up in better spirits than if we were beaten by eight or nine points. It looked at stages there in the second half that it was going to go away from us big time. But credit to the lads, they kept at it.”

The point earned at the death saw Cork finish fourth in the second tier. Were they to fail to make a Munster final, it’s a mid-table finish that should guarantee involvement in the All-Ireland series, barring three teams ranked lower than them in the League - outside of Westmeath and those on the weaker side of the Connacht draw - reaching provincial deciders.

For Derry, their late switch off can be forgiven for the fact that they took all of last week off, as manager Rory Gallagher confirmed afterwards.

Shane McGuigan and Niall Toner threw over three apiece from play and when Shea Downey goaled on 53 minutes to move the visitors eight clear, a seventh successive victory seemed the only plausible outcome. Still, they head into Sunday’s decider against Dublin unbeaten.

On an afternoon of little jeopardy, everyone went home content.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-4, 0-4 frees); C Corbett (0-3, 0-1 free); I Maguire (1-0); C O’Callaghan, K O’Hanlon (0-2 each); K O’Donovan, S Powter, C Kiely (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-4, 0-1 free); S Downey (1-1); N Toner (0-3); E Doherty (0-2); P McGrogan, B Rogers, L Murray, Paul Cassidy (0-1 each).

Cork: MA Martin; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, K O’Hanlon, R Deane; C Óg Jones, S Powter, S Sherlock.

Subs: C Corbett for Sherlock (53); J O’Rourke for Jones (54); M Cronin for O’Driscoll, C Kiely for Taylor (both 58); P Walsh for O’Hanlon (75).

Derry: R Scullion; P McNeil, C McCluskey, P McGrogan; Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, S Downey; Paul Cassidy, B Rogers; N Toner, L Murray, E Doherty; B McCarron, S McGuigan, M Downey.

Subs: C Glass for McCarron (39); C McKaigue for McNeill (53); C McGuckian for Downey (54); C Doherty for McKaigue (60, inj); D Cassidy for Murray (64).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).