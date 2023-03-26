Haven and Nemo maintain winning record, Barrs go third

Cork Senior Football League

Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers maintained their perfect start to 2023 in the Cork Credit Unions SFL, while St Finbarr’s moved into third place, just one point behind, after they claimed their second victory of the campaign.

Nemo welcomed neighbours Douglas to Trabeg on Thursday. In a low-scoring encounter, Nemo led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the break and both sides doubled their tallies in the second half to give the reigning league and county champions a 0-10 to 0-4 win. Paul Kerrigan was their top scorer with 0-4 while Conor Horgan kicked 0-2. For Douglas Diarmuid McCarthy registered 0-3 while Adam Cantwell and Ciarán Kenny also showed well.

Castlehaven remain on top as a result of their superior scoring difference after a hard earned win on the road against Éire Óg on Friday. The Haven laid the foundation when Michael Hurley stuck for a goal in the fourth minute. Hurley also kicked 0-2 and Michael Maguire and Seán Browne had a point each to give them a 1-4 to 0-3 interval lead. Éire Óg were much improved on the resumption as three frees from Daniel Goulding and a point from the impressive Jack Murphy brought them to within one. However, late scores from Mark Collins and Jack Cahalane ensured a 1-7 to 0-8 win.

On Sunday morning St Finbarr’s got the better of Carbery Rangers in Togher, digging out a 0-8 to 0-3 win. Cillian Myers Murray kicked four first-half points to give his side a 0-4 to 0-2 half-time lead, Darragh Hayes and Pa Hurley with the scores for the west Cork men. Late second-half points from Colin Lyons, Luke Hannigan and Reece McInerney pushed the Barrs clear while Hayes had Carbery Rangers’ other score.

On Friday evening, Cill na Martra leapfrogged hosts Kiskeam after a 0-9 to 1-4 win. Mike Ó Deasúnaigh was the Gaeltacht side’s top scorer with 0-7 while Damien Ó hUrdail and Antain Ó Cuana also pointed. Seán O’Sullivan hit 1-2 for the Duhallow men with Dave Scannell and Thomas Casey also on target.

Elsewhere, Valley Rovers moved onto three points after they had a comfortable 1-19 to 0-7 win over an understrength Ballincollig. Ciarán O’Shea had the Valleys goal and Eoghan Delaney kicked 0-5 while Dara Dorgan scored 0-2 for Ballincollig.

In Division 2 Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh and Clonakilty are on top after they drew and won respectively over the weekend.

The Gaeltacht side seemed to be set for a narrow win over Carrigaline on Saturday evening as they led by 2-8 to 0-13 with time running out. Midfielders Seán Ó Luasa and Séamus Ó Tuama had scored the goals for Béal Átha while Seán Ó Muimhneacháín had most of their points from placed balls. However, a late point from Brian Coakley, who kicked 0-5 in total, gave Carrigaline a deserved draw. Coakley’s brother, Niall, also kicked 0-2 in his first game home after a stint in Dublin.

Clonakilty earned the bragging rights in west Cork after they won on the road in Skibbereen on Sunday morning. O’Donovan Rossa led by 1-8 to 0-10, Ciarán Coombes with the goal, at the break but a goal from Darragh Gough gave Clon the edge in the second half in a game where Seán White and Thomas Clancy both kicked 0-2.

Newcestown moved level on points with Carrigaline as a result of their 3-9 to 0-8 away win over Kanturk on Saturday evening. The Carbery side led by 0-8 to 0-6 with 15 to go with Eddie Kenneally responsible for 0-4 before a late flurry of green flags were raised by Joe Kenneally, Conor Goggin and Eddie Kenneally shortened the journey home. Grantas Bucinskas top-scored for the home side with 0-3.

St Michael’s earned their first win of the campaign over Clyda Rovers on Sunday morning. St Michael’s scored two goals in the first half though an Eric Hegarty penalty and a Dan Linehan major from play while a further goal after the break from Adam Hennessey put them in pole position. Luke Brophey did raise a green flag for Clyda but it wasn’t enough as they lost by 3-12 to 1-8.

Finally, Fermoy got the better of Aghada by 1-13 to 1-9, Jamie O’Hanlon with the Aghada goal.