League ups and downs: Monaghan perform another Houdini act

Division One

Monaghan have maintained their scarcely believable record of maintaining their Division One status on the last day after a six-point win over Mayo in Castlebar.

It is the fifth time in nine years that Monaghan have performed a last day Houdini act. Talisman Conor McManus showed he still has plenty to offer as he shot 1-7 including the match-clinching penalty with the last kick.

Mayo will care little as they were already assured of a league final place.

That will be against neighbours and rivals Galway after Padraic Joyce's men gained a modicum of revenge for last year's All-Ireland final loss to Kerry with a two-point victory over the Kingdom.

Donegal's dreadful week was compounded as they were relegated to Division Two, days after manager Paddy Carr stepped down.

Armagh will join them in Division Two next year after they went down to a two-point defeat to Tyrone. It ends Kieran McGeeney's men's three-year stay in the top division.

Division Two

Dublin secured promotion back to Division One at the first attempt after a seven-point win over Down. The game was overshadowed by the reappearance of Stephen Cluxton on the Dublin panel.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner was named on the bench.

Ian Maguire's injury-time goal for Cork ended Derry's 100 per cent record and all but secured the Rebels' spot in the Sam Maguire.

Matters at the other end of the table were already settled as Clare and Limerick were already relegated going into Sunday's clash of the Munster rivals.

Clare secured a morale-boosting win by 2-18 to 0-9 as they face into a Munster championship opener against Cork.

Division Three

In Division Three, Fermanagh's two-point win over already promoted Cavan saw both sides go up. It's is back-to-back promotions for Cavan.

The two will face each other again next weekend in the Division Three final.

At the other end of the table Tipperary and Longford will be playing Division Four football next year as both were already relegated prior to the last round.

Tipp have been hit by a number of serious injuries, including to captain Conor Sweeney, and succumbed to another loss to Westmeath on Sunday.

Longford finished the league on a high with a win over Antrim.

Division Four

Former Crossmaglen teammates Oisín McConville and John McEntee have guided their adopted counties to the Division Four final and promotion to Division Three for next year.

McConville's Wicklow had six points to spare over Waterford while McEntee's Sligo had a hard-fought win over neighbours Leitrim.

London finished the competition bottom of Division Four, one point behind Waterford.