Brian Hurley and Maurice Shanley rated '50-50' for Cork opener

Brian Hurley and Maurice Shanley have been rated as “50-50” for Cork's Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare in a fortnight’s time.

Hurley is nursing a shoulder injury that kept him out of the Louth and Derry fixtures, while Shanley picked up a hamstring injury late last week that meant he played no part in Sunday's final round stalemate.

“I'd say they are 50-50,” replied John Cleary when asked about the pair’s chances of lining out in Ennis on Sunday, April 9.

“I don't know if the lads will be back for two weeks' time, but if they are not, we have guys that stepped up to the plate there today and are ready.

“Killian O’Hanlon hadn’t got a lot of gametime, so we needed to get a game into him today. Brian O’Driscoll had also been out for a while, so we needed to get gametime into him. Kevin O’Donovan got through a full game, as well. It strengthens our panel.”

Cleary also confirmed that corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony will play no part in Cork’s provincial campaign, irrespective of how far in Munster they progress.

In what was an up and down league for Cork, Cleary acknowledged that game-to-game consistency continues to elude them.

“We are trying to implement a gameplan and things like that, and look, we are not there yet. We are not at the level we'd like to be but it is a journey, you don't automatically come from nearly being relegated last year and being beaten by 12 and 11 points by Kerry and Dublin in the championship to being up. It is a slow burner.

“You can go in with all the notions and preconceived ideas that this is Cork or whatever, but you still have to go through your apprenticeship, you still got to play the top teams, and when you are under pressure in the game to figure out a way to stay in the game and then when you get a chance, to punish them.”