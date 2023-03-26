Clare stop the rot in dropzone tussle with Limerick

Allianz FL Division 2: Clare 2-18 Limerick 0-9

A nothing game played out between those bound for Division 3, but in the wider scheme of things a much-needed confidence booster for a Clare side that ended a run of five successive defeats with this facile victory before 1,041 spectators.

And, in stopping the rot with a 15-point win at least they’ll be returning to Cusack Park on Easter Sunday to face Cork in the Munster quarter-final having buried some of the nightmare league run that saw them lose Division 2 status after seven years.

That they’d do that was evident from the word go as they cantered past Limerick in a pedestrian affair, with the 0-11 to 0-3 interval lead carved out by Colm Collins’ experimental side more than enough to win this with a half to spare.

Six different scorers, led by full-forward Keelan Sexton with 0-5, showed the way as Clare’s more direct and quicker approach play in attack reaped dividends against a Limerick side that offered little.

Centre-forward James Naughton did raise Limerick spirits somewhat with the first three points of the second half, but after Adrian Enright was red-carded 13 minutes in normal service was resumed for Clare with a neat finish for a goal by Mark McInerney a minute later, while another from Ciaráin Downes two minutes before the end further embellished a workmanlike, yet impressive display.

Scorers for Clare: M McInerney (1-2, 1f, 1m), K Sexton (0-5, 2f), E McMahon (0-5, 1f), A Griffin (0-3), D Walsh (0-1), P Collins (0-1), S Griffin (0-1).

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton (0-5, 2f), P Nash (0-2, 1m), K Ryan (0-1), C Sheehan (0-1).

CLARE: S Ryan; C Rouine, C Russell, M Garry; I Ugweru, J Malone, D Walsh; E McMahon, D Bohannon; B Rouine, P Collins, C Downes; M McInerney, K Sexton, A Griffin.

Subs: P Lillis for B Rouine (46), S Griffin for Sexton (53), D Keating for Bohannon (61), D Nagle for Russell (61).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, B Fanning; C Sheehan, B Coleman, G Brown; C Fahy, C McSweeney; A Enright, J Naughton, P Maher; K Ryan, D Lyons, P Nash.

Subs: B Donovan for Ryan (Half-Time), A O’Sullivan for O’Sullivan (Half-Time), T McCarthy for Brown (53, D Noonan for Lyons (53), C Woulfe for Fanning (57).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)