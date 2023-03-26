Wexford round off campaign with morale-boosting win

Alllianz FL Division 4: Wexford 1-16 Carlow 0-13

WEXFORD finished with a flourish in a six-point victory over Carlow to round up their Division 4 campaign.

With both sides out of the promotion race, the emphasis was no doubt on their opening championship games. For Wexford it was a morale-boosting victory coming on the back of their draw with Wicklow seven days earlier.

Carlow's dismal run of form continues, though they will take some comfort that Wexford only managed their goal deep into additional time.

Wexford Manager John Hegarty was happy to have finished their campaign on a winning note as he looks ahead to their championship opener against Laois.

"Hopefully we can now continue to build on this. We'll put the league behind us and now concentrate on preparation."

After Daragh Foley had the visitors in front with two pointed frees inside the opening three minutes, Wexford soon took the initiative, kicking five unanswered points through Ben Brosnan (two frees), Robbie Brooks, and Sean Nolan (two), to lead 0-5 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

Points through Foley, Jamie Clarke and Ross Dunphy kept Carlow in contention to the break and there was little to separate the sides as they continued to exchange points into the second period.

Points from Mark Rossiter, free, and sub John Tubritt edged Wexford into a 0-13 to 0-11 lead after 60 minutes.

Carlow responded to the challenge with points from Foley, free, and Ross Dunphy to leave the minimum separating the sides, 0-13 to 0-12, but with Rossiter pointing two frees along with a Paudi Hughes effort, Wexford carved out a 0-16 to 0-12 lead. And they secured victory deep into additional time with an excellent Eoghan Nolan goal.

Wexford scorers: B Brosnan 0-5 frees; M Rossiter (1f) 0-4; E Nolan 1-0; S Nolan 0-3; P Hughes, R Waters, R Brooks, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Carlow: D Foley (7f) 0-8; R Dunphy 0-2; M Bambrick, J Clarke, C Hulton 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, G Sheehan, M Furlong; E Nolan, P Hughes, G Malone; D O'Toole,N Hughes; S Nolan, B Brosnan, C Walsh; K O'Grady, R Brooks, M Rossiter.

Subs: J Rossiter for Cushe (blood sub 39), R Waters for O'Toole (43), Cushe for Rossiter (50), C Kinsella for Brosnan (52), J Tubritt for R Brooks (52), G Malone (B.C. 59), D Furlong for O'Grady (63), C Carty for Walsh (69).

CARLOW: J Furey; C Doyle, M Bambrick, S Buggy; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, S Clarke;L Roberts, M Furey; J Moore, J Clarke, J Dunne; C Hulton, D Foley, R Dunphy.

Subs: C moran for Doyle (49), D O'Brien for M Furey (49),E Molloy for S Clarke (57), S Bambrick (B.C. 66), Kavanagh for Roberts (63), R Dunphy (B.C. 74).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).