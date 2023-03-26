Cavan ladies take strike action for final league clash with Tyrone

The Cavan ladies footballers have followed through on their talk of strike action by pulling out of today’s National League Division 2 fixture against Tyrone.

Cavan’s decision not to fulfil their final league fixture owes to an unresolved row with the county board around the non-payment of travel expenses.

In an open letter issued on Sunday morning, the Cavan ladies say it is with “deep regret” that they have had to resort to strike action.

The Cavan players say they are not prepared to play until the minimum standards agreed with the county board in a charter signed by both parties in January are implemented and adhered to.

The charter focused on providing minimum standards of physical support, performance support, facilities, nutrition, expenses, and gear.

“As you are most likely aware, a written agreement that we signed up to in good faith with our county board has not been honoured," the players wrote.

“We have made numerous attempts to have the minimum standards set out in the agreement adhered to but unfortunately this has not happened.

“While there has been positive engagement since the issues involved were brought to light, we now want to see it backed up by action and these minimum standards finally implemented.

“We are not prepared to play until the issues have been fully resolved as we have been let down as regards promises and commitments previously.

“We communicated our position to the County Board Executive yesterday. We have subsequently been informed and are aware of the potential consequences of not playing.”

The outstanding issue the Cavan ladies want resolved is the payment of expenses for the 20 players commuting from Dublin. Only one of their Dublin-based cohort is in full-time employment.

Speaking on the We are Cavan podcast earlier this week, Cavan captain Neasa Byrd explained that they had asked the county board to recompense the players commuting from Dublin for training.

“One week, girls received €30 for driving down, which was four cars that got €30 [each]. And then the next week, one car drove down and they got €30. But since that, we've received nothing more. Girls are constantly driving down the road, not getting a penny,” Byrd told the podcast.

This morning’s open letter stated that the panel “want what’s best for ourselves and girls playing club football in Cavan who will someday line out for our county. The girls and women in Cavan deserve to have promises kept and to be treated with respect. It's imperative we protect those who are most vulnerable, including student members of our squad.

“We are proud to represent our county and pull on the Cavan jersey. Taking a decision to withdraw from a game is not something we do lightly. However, given the current circumstances, we feel we do not have any other option.

“We hope you, the clubs and supporters of ladies football in our county will understand our decision.

“We hope the issues can be resolved to allow us get back to what we want to do, represent our great county.

“We apologise to our fellow players from Tyrone for any inconvenience caused.”