Rebels put best foot forward with strong team for Cats showdown

Pat Ryan has rung the changes for Cork's Allianz Hurling League semi-final with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

The Rebels, who drew last tie out with Clare in Ennis, have made a raft of changes and picked their strongest possible side for the meeting with the Cats.

Patrick Collins come back into goal while Eoin Downey is drafted into a team that also features his brother, Robert.

Brian Roche and Ethan Twomey make up an exciting midfield pairing while there's plenty of fire power in a team featuring Shane Kingston, Jack O'Connor and Conor Lehane.

Pádraig Power, who has impressed during the campaign, is on the edge of the square.

Tim O'Mahony and Patrick Horgan are named amongst the subs.

Derek Lyng, meanwhile, has named the Kilkenny side he hopes can account for old rivals Cork.

Eoin Murphy comes back into goal, in place of Darren Brennan. The experienced Murphy went off with a head injury in the win over Dublin and was rested for the meeting with Waterford last time out.

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is named top of the left while Ballyhale's Darragh Corcoran will skipper the side from wing back.

Timmy Clifford comes into the half forward line and Huw Lawlor is handed the No 6 jersey.

CORK (AHL v Kilkenny): P Collins, N O’Leary (captain), E Downey, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey, B Roche, E Twomey, C Cahalane, C Lehane, S Barrett, S Kingston, P Power, J O’Connor.

KILKENNY (AHL v Cork): E Murphy, M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh, D Corcoran (captain), H Lawlor, D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, A Murphy, T Clifford, J Donnelly, P Deegan, B Drennan, M Keoghan, R Hogan.