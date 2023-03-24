Rebels put best foot forward with strong team for Cats showdown

Derek Lyng has also named his starting XV for the league semi-final. 
Rebels put best foot forward with strong team for Cats showdown

Cork manager Pat Ryan who is preparing his panel for a visit to Noreside. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 16:42

Pat Ryan has rung the changes for Cork's Allianz Hurling League semi-final with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday. 

The Rebels, who drew last tie out with Clare in Ennis, have made a raft of changes and picked their strongest possible side for the meeting with the Cats.

Patrick Collins come back into goal while Eoin Downey is drafted into a team that also features his brother, Robert.

Brian Roche and Ethan Twomey make up an exciting midfield pairing while there's plenty of fire power in a team featuring Shane Kingston, Jack O'Connor and Conor Lehane.

Pádraig Power, who has impressed during the campaign, is on the edge of the square. 

Tim O'Mahony and Patrick Horgan are named amongst the subs.

Derek Lyng, meanwhile, has named the Kilkenny side he hopes can account for old rivals Cork. 

Eoin Murphy comes back into goal, in place of Darren Brennan. The experienced Murphy went off with a head injury in the win over Dublin and was rested for the meeting with Waterford last time out. 

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is named top of the left while Ballyhale's Darragh Corcoran will skipper the side from wing back. 

Timmy Clifford comes into the half forward line and Huw Lawlor is handed the No 6 jersey. 

CORK (AHL v Kilkenny): P Collins, N O’Leary (captain), E Downey, D Cahalane, T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey, B Roche, E Twomey, C Cahalane, C Lehane, S Barrett, S Kingston, P Power, J O’Connor.

KILKENNY (AHL v Cork): E Murphy, M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh, D Corcoran (captain), H Lawlor, D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, A Murphy, T Clifford, J Donnelly, P Deegan, B Drennan, M Keoghan, R Hogan. 

More in this section

Armagh v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Major blow for Armagh as Rian O'Neill suffers quad injury in training
David Fitzgerald is shown a red card by Thomas Walsh 19/3/2023 Clare All-Star Fitzgerald's one-match ban upheld
Donegal v Cavan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Donegal will approach Karl Lacey about returning to academy role
<p>THREE CHANGES: Jack O'Connor makes three changes for trip to Salhill on Sunday. Pic:Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Kerry make three changes for Galway clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd