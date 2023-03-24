Donegal will approach Karl Lacey about returning to academy role

Donegal GAA are to form a delegation to approach Karl Lacey about returning as their head of academy.

The executive have been mandated to speak to the Four Masters man about resuming the position he stepped down from last month. Previous attempts to come to a resolution proved unsuccessful but there is renewed hope following a groundswell of backing from clubs for Lacey at last night’s lengthy meeting in Convoy.

Fulsome support of the four-time All-Star was expressed in a statement this morning as well as condemnation of rumours associated with his time in the position.

The pathway for the academy was also agreed. A statement read: “We would hope that we will lay the foundations for a progressive future, for the Donegal underage development structures. As has been widely acknowledged in recent months by many in Donegal GAA circles, our academy has been one of the most innovative in terms of coaching and athletic development in Ireland.

“At this point we as a County Committee wish to thank the academy and in particular, former Head of Academy, Karl Lacey for the outstanding progress that the academy has made to date.

“We wish to clearly state that there is no suggestion of any misconduct relating to Karl or academy personnel. We also most strongly caution against and condemn any such suggestion. All finances and governance of the academy have always been the sole responsibility of the County Committee.

“We look forward to working through the recent issues with our academy personnel and building on the great work achieved until this point. We once again thank Karl Lacey for his outstanding and exemplary efforts to date, as a strong role model for all that is good in our games.

“We wish to state it is the express wish of our County Committee that Karl and the coaches would return and we are working hard and are hopeful that they will reconsider their positions.

“We acknowledge this has been a difficult time for all concerned. The GAA in Donegal should be a place where excellence is the standard and that we all play our part in ensuring this happens.”