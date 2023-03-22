Hurler of the Year Byrnes admits he was 'so nervous' ahead of Limerick return

Diarmaid Byrnes says being Hurler of the Year counted for little after an extended winter break, admitting he was surprisingly nervous for his first game back against Westmeath.

The wing-back made his seasonal return for the Round 4 National League tie against the Lake County this month after a winter partly spent in the middle east.

Byrnes' partner teaches in Dubai and the Patrickswell man spent several weeks there until late February, watching the opening round defeat to Cork from her apartment.

The towering defender played a number of games for the Dubai Celts before eventually returning and slotting back into the Limerick team for their penultimate group game.

Byrnes admitted that, like goalkeeper Nickie Quaid who hadn't played in goals for any team since the All-Ireland final until he lined out against Clare in mid February, he felt particularly nervous upon his comeback.

"That first game back against Westmeath I was so nervous," said Byrnes. "On the bus, I forgot my airpods. I was like, 'Who will I talk to?' Because everyone has their own little routine. I was like, 'Jesus, how will I get on?' I was really zoned in. It was probably the most clued in I was for a match.

"I was only talking to Nickie Quaid the other day, he played his first game in goals against Clare at the Gaelic Grounds and that was his first game in goals since we played Kilkenny last year, because he plays outfield with his club. He said he was so nervous as well."

It was his first press engagement since being named Hurler of the Year and he admitted it was never a target to land the individual award.

"No, never, even winning an All-Star, I never even pictured myself doing that or visualised it," he said. "Would I have liked to win it, or an All-Star? Before I won my first one in 2020, of course. But a goal, an ambition? No, my priority is the team, the man in front of me, the man beside me, and looking after the group always.

"Maybe I'll look back on it in years to come...and I've seen it on the mantelpiece at home, the mother has it. She took it that night after the All-Stars and I've genuinely only seen it once or twice since. That's her baby and it's special to have that kind of memorabilia for the family."

Byrnes, who lined out against Wexford last weekend and struck four points, looks set to make his third appearance of the league in Saturday evening's semi-final against Tipperary.

The positive campaign so far is in contrast to last year's when they finished joint fourth of their six-team group and missed out on the knock-out stages.

"It's not like a master plan that we talk about," claimed Byrnes.

"You'd be wrong saying it was a plan or a masterstroke by Paul, John or the team this year, it wasn't. And last year we just played poorly in the league. One or two sendings off. Our discipline let us down. We learned from that and built on that."

It was against Tipp seven years ago that Byrnes made his Championship debut.

"Yeah, below in Thurles," he said. "We lost by three or four points. Expecting another really good battle on Saturday night."

His ambition back in 2016 was simply to grab hold of a jersey. Now he's among the most important of the 37 different players that manager John Kiely has used so far in the league.

"I think lads are playing really well, some really good lads are coming through," he said. "Shane O'Brien has really put his hand up, Fergal O'Connor. As one of the lads with a bit more experience, you do try to bring them along."