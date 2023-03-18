Kerry’s early blitz secures vital two points in Tralee

Allianz FL Division 1

Kerry 1-12 Roscommon 0-12

THERE is a headline writer of our acquaintance partial to Joy of Six headlines.

With regard to their continuing Division One membership, Kerry will likely take more comfort than joy in accumulating their sixth League point in Tralee on Saturday night.

There was fleeting joy in the early exchanges as the impressive Tony Brosnan arrowed in the assist of the night to David Clifford for the bullet fourth minute goal that kept Roscommon at arm’s length throughout.

The All-Ireland champions occasionally looked back to their freewheeling best, but Davy Burke’s side kept them honest in front of another impressive crowd of 6,000.

Jack O’Connor’s side are not mathematically safe in Division One but they may be by the weekend’s end, depending on results in Monaghan and Donegal on Sunday.

But in securing six points it takes the sweat out of their final round visit to Salthill to face Galway.

On the plus side for Kerry, White appeared in uniform for the first time since last July’s All-Ireland final and produced a killer ball for what could have been a second Kerry goal inside five minutes. Donal O’Sullivan made do with the fisted point.

White looked like he’d never been away. Diarmuid O’Connor and Paul Geaney got competitive minutes into their legs but intriguingly, Tony Brosnan’s first half showing was both sharp and inventive, rekindling the debate whether he is a starter or finisher.

Or as Mikel Arteta calls them now, impacters.

After three successive losses, Roscommon will have a half-nervous peep over their shoulder but the permutations would want to be very unkind for them to find deep water. They enjoyed a tidy second quarter in which they narrowed a seven-point gap to four, a portent of things to come.

Kerry led 1-7 to 0-5 at the break but seemed keen to short cut their way to this win.

Roscommon, meanwhile, were methodical and purposeful and chipped away at the deficit with two points from Conor Cox and another from Daire Cregg to make it a two-point game, after 42 minutes, 1-7 to 0-8.

Tony Brosnan almost provided the spark for a stuttering Kerry when he blazed through but hit the outside of the net. Though Paudie Clifford pointed for the Kingdom, Conor Cox was keeping his former county honest with a sixth point from a tap-over free.

Encouraging the visitors further was a black card for Kerry’s Graham O’Sullivan, but it coincided with Kerry lifting the tempo and wrestling back the initiative.

Tom O’Sullivan clipped over his now obligatory score and Sean O’Shea made it a two-score game in the 56th minute, 1-10 to 0-9.

Killian Spillane delivered a scoring cameo, and Paudie Clifford made a decisive interception close to his own line, but the anxiety for Kerry wasn’t quite done.

Tadgh Morley was black-carded, and his colleague Jason Foley was fortunate not to follow him, pulling down Cian McKeown as he surged through in search of an injury time goal. Donie Smith took his point, but Roscommon ran out of clock.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (1-2, 1 free), D. O’Sullivan, T Brosnan, S O’Shea (frees) (0-2 each), T O’Sullivan, D Moynihan, P Clifford, K Spillane (0-1 each) Scorers for Roscommon: C Cox (0-6, 4 frees, 1 M), D Murtagh, D Smith (0-2 each, frees), C Murtagh, D Cregg (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; J Barry, B O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: D O’Connor for B O’Sullivan (50); K Spillane for D O’Sullivan (55); R Murphy for Moynihan; P Warren for White (both 64); P. Geaney for Brosnan (69).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Hussey, B Stack, D Murray; N Daly, E McCormack, R Dolan; T O’Rourke, D Ruane; C Murtagh, C Lennon, E Smith; B Carroll, D Murtagh, C Cox.

Subs: K Doyle for R Dolan (25), R Hughes for Lennon; B O’Carroll for D Murtagh (both 47); D Smith for C Murtagh (60); C McKeown for D Ruane (64)

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary)