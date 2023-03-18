Corcoran and Barrett's goals help seal victory for Waterford over London

Corcoran and Barrett's goals help seal victory for Waterford over London

665 DAYS: First win for Waterford footballers in a competitive game in 665 days. Pic: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 19:56
Tomás McCarthy, Leamybrien

NFL Division 4 

Waterford 2-9 London 2-5 

Goals from Darragh Corcoran and Sean Whelan Barrett gave the Waterford footballers their first competitive win in 665 days under the Leamybrien floodlights on Saturday night.

Ephie Fitzgerald's side survived a late onslaught from fourteen man London. Goalkeeper Paudie Hunt made a crucial catch under his crossbar before substitute Conor Ó Cuirrín clinched victory with an injury time point at the other end.

"We made hard work of that but when you haven't won for a distance, it's difficult to get over the line," Fitzgerald said afterwards. "I thought we were by far and away the better team. I loved the character of the lads. It's a confidence boost for us."

Liam Gallagher and Niall O'Leary gave the wind assisted Londoners an early two point lead. It took Waterford 19 minutes to get off the mark through Donal Fitzgerald.

On 25 minutes, Michael Kiely brought down O'Leary for a London penalty. The Déise attacker was shown a black card. Christopher Farley sent Paudie Hunt the wrong way from spot. Conor Murray hit back straight away with a point before Darragh Corcoran fisted home a high ball from Jordan O'Sullivan. A Farley point edged the visitors 1-3 to 1-2 ahead at the break.

Sean Whelan Barrett and Jason Curry levelled matters at 1-4 apiece on the restart. The biggest roar of the night arrived on 44 minutes when Whelan Barrett rifled a shot to the top corner of the net following a move involving O'Sullivan, Curry and Corcoran. A Brian Lynch beauty from 45 metres made it 2-5 to 1-4.

London full forward James Gallagher received his marching on 53 minutes for a second bookable offence. The hosts moved six up as Curry, O'Sullivan and Lynch all split the posts.

Farley converted his second penalty with seven minutes left to set up a grandstand finish. The leaders lost Conor Murray to a black card but London couldn't capitalise. Michael Kiely, Brian Looby and Paudie Hunt all had big moments as the home side held firm. Conor Ó Cuirrín's 77th minute point sealed a morale boosting Waterford win.

"Very pleased for all the lads," Fitzgerald remarked. "There's a buzz in the dressing room, they're in good form because, over the last two years, we've had some hard luck stories. It will give the lads confidence for the rest of the season."

Scorers for Waterford: S Whelan Barrett 1-1, D Corcoran 1-0, B Lynch, J Curry (1f) 0-2 each, C Ó Cuirrín, J O'Sullivan, C Murray, D Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for London: C Farley 2-3 (2-0 pen, 2fs), L Gallagher, N O'Leary 0-1 each.

Waterford: P Hunt; E McGrath Butler, D O Cathasaigh, L Fennell; D Ryan, B Looby, J O'Sullivan; B Lynch, M Curry; C Murray, S Whelan Barrett, J Curry; M Kiely, D Fitzgerald, D Corcoran.

Subs: J Devine for Fitzgerald (49), C Maguire for M Curry (63), C Ó Cuirrín for Whelan Barrett.

London: N Maher; N McElwaine, M Clarke, C O'Neill; L Gallagher, E Flanagan, E Walsh; A McLoughlin, O Kerr; N O'Leary, H Walsh, D Clarke; C Farley, J Gallagher, S Dornan.

Subs: J McGill for Kerr (40), C Duggan for H Walsh (46), J Obahor for Dornan (47), D Rooney for McLoughlin (56), R Tohill for O'Leary (63), E Curran for Farley (70).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)

