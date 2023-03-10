GAA talking points: Liam Cahill hoping for happy reunion with old friends

Allianz League Talking Points

Cahill renews acquaintances with old friends

When Liam Cahill first took over Waterford in late 2019, the squad underwent a torturous winter training programme. On a hill beside their training base in WIT, Cahill and Mikey Bevans drove the players up and down the steep incline like husky dogs. Again. And again. And again.

After failing to win a championship game over the previous two years, Cahill repeatedly whipped the players up that hill with the lash of his tongue, constantly roaring that the team had lost their respect and the only way of getting it back was to keep climbing.

Waterford certainly did, reaching a Munster and All-Ireland final in that first season, which defied expectation levels surrounding the team heading into that campaign. Beating Kilkenny in a championship match in Croke Park for the first time since 1959 in that All-Ireland semi-final underlined just how far they had come under Cahill. But the beating Waterford suffered from Limerick in the final also showcased how far they still had to go.

Losing to Clare in the 2021 Munster quarter-final was a setback that the team never really recovered from that season as they were forced to play four games in 21 days before running into a Limerick machine which chewed Waterford up and spat them back out.

Waterford had beaten Tipperary in that year’s All-Ireland quarter-final and when Liam Sheedy walked away afterwards, Cahill looked the natural successor. But he stayed with Waterford. Cahill had had his issues with how he’d been treated when going for the Tipp job in the past, but he was keen to continue the Waterford project and take it to where he felt it could go.

A lot of people in Tipperary weren’t happy with Cahill’s decision but he was prepared to roll that dice and hope that the chance may come again. He also felt that the risk was worth taking because Cahill believed that Waterford could win an All-Ireland.

“This year is a big, big year for these players, it’s a big year for me and the management team,” Cahill told WLR's Lár Na Páirce show prior to the 2022 season. “Ultimately, there’ll be no stone left unturned to make sure that silverware is delivered this year of some sort.”

Cahill did deliver on that promise when winning the league in such impressive fashion. They beat Tipp in the championship and played well in a narrow defeat to Limerick before the wheels came off in Round 3 against Cork. When Clare annihilated Waterford in their last game, Waterford’s body language before and during that game was so poor that it was obvious that the players had lost faith in the Cahill project.

His time was up. Cahill knew it too, but so did Tipperary, who were dealing with their own issues by that stage after having lost all four championship matches in the round robin. The dice had rolled in Cahill’s favour because Tipp officials were prepared to hold out an olive branch when he was still the man they felt they needed.

The day after Colm Bonnar was controversially and brutally “relieved of his duties” as Tipp manager last July, Cahill stepped away from the Waterford job, deciding not to seek a further year in charge. A few days later, Cahill was named as Bonnar’s replacement.

When he spoke to RTÉ around that time, Cahill said that he and Bevans couldn't turn down another chance to manage their own county at senior level. "This is the second time we were presented with the opportunity to manage Tipperary,” he said. “And we just couldn’t walk away from that on this occasion. Now is the time for us. If we didn’t do it now, I don’t think it would ever come again.”

As soon as Cahill and Bevans returned, they immediately adopted the same template which served them so well with Waterford and the Tipperary U-21s and U-20s, initiating a brutally tough training regime designed to harden bodies and minds and, more importantly, to physically equip the players to carry out the game they want to play.

On the ground, everybody was aware that Tipperary were training incredibly hard throughout last winter, with the volume of sessions clocked off the charts. In late December, Tipperary were fined and warned as to their future conduct after an investigation showed that they had played a challenge game against Offaly, weeks before challenge games were officially allowed to take place.

Cahill’s teams have always been a reflection of their manager and coach (Bevans) in how they play with an edge, and a relentless hard-running/hard working/attacking style. The senior players are very happy with the current set-up while a large cohort of the squad have already had huge exposure to Cahill’s methods having played under him at minor, U-20 and U-21.

And the Waterford players he faces on Saturday evening know all about him too.

Dublin need to alter the Kilkenny trend

On the evening that Dublin were hammered by Kilkenny in last year’s penultimate Leinster round robin game in Parnell Park, John Mullane cut loose on RTÉ Radio 1.

"I'm a bit disgusted," Mullane said on ‘Saturday Sport’. "The Dublin players are still out on the field, they're getting selfies, they're getting pats on the back, they're laughing and joking with their friends. They've been beaten by 17 points. I think it's pathetic. Honest to God, I think it's pathetic."

Mullane’s comments were understandable but harsh because, while the Dublin players didn’t want to be signing autographs and posing for photos, they were obliging to their supporters when they didn’t need, or probably want, to be.

Dublin still had an outside chance of making it into the top three if they beat Galway seven days later but, in truth, their actions after that Kilkenny match smacked of a group that knew that their season was already over, and that the Mattie Kenny era had come to a conclusion after four years.

Dublin just raised the white flag, which was even more dispiriting again considering how Dublin’s supporters had been used to watching some heroic displays against Kilkenny for much of the previous decade.

The 2011 league final and the 2013 Leinster semi-final replay were two of Dublin’s greatest wins of modern times and, while Dublin did ship some bad championship beatings from Kilkenny in 2011, 2012 and 2014, their league record against Brian Cody’s sides was still excellent during that period; in five league games between 2011-’15, Kilkenny only won one of those matches, the high scoring classic in Nowlan Park in 2012 which they edged on a crazy scoreline of 5-16 to 6-12.

Most of those results were achieved under Anthony Daly but in Ger Cunningham’s first year in charge in 2015, Dublin went to Nowlan Park and impressively turned over Kilkenny by five points. Yet that was the last time Dublin beat Kilkenny in league or championship.

Last year’s championship defeat was the nadir but Dublin have suffered some horrendous losses to Kilkenny in the last seven seasons; excluding last year’s championship result in Parnell Park, the Dubs have lost their other ten league and championship games to Kilkenny since 2015 by an aggregate margin of 71 points, which is an average loss of seven points per game.

Dublin could have beaten Kilkenny in the 2018 round robin while they almost caught them in the 2020 championship when losing by one point after trailing by 15 at the break. A Covid-19 outbreak derailed their chances in the 2021 Leinster final but Dublin are still nowhere near where they used to be to Kilkenny.

That is understandable considering the amount of quality players they’ve lost but one advantage Dublin now have in their favour is Micheál Donoghue’s managerial record against Kilkenny – his Galway side only suffered two defeats in six league and championship games between 2016-’19.

It’s something for Dublin to cling to in Parnell Park on Sunday.

Tipp managers everywhere

On the night that Tipperary played Laois in the opening round of the league in Thurles in early February, the evening was even more unique for Liam Cahill and Willie Maher than it being their first serious match in charge of Tipperary and Laois – both managers are also from the same Ballingarry club in south Tipperary.

Both men had gone up against each other for the Tipp job in late 2018 before Liam Sheedy was appointed, but Cahill and Maher had always been closely connected to Tipp from a young age; Cahill was the Tipp minor captain in 1995; Maher captained Tipp to the 1996 All-Ireland.

They had both been bestowed with that honour when Ballingarry Gaels (an amalgamation with St Patrick’s, Drangan) won successive county minor titles in 1994 and ’95, which were the first club from the south division ever to win the competition. At the outset of their managerial careers, Maher and Cahill also led Tipp to All-Ireland minor titles in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

One noticeable trend in Division 1 this season is that one-third of the managers are Tipperary men. Along with Cahill and Maher, Darragh Egan is Wexford manager while Darren Gleeson has been managing Antrim since 2019.

On Sunday, Maher and Gleeson will square off as Antrim face Laois in a crucial clash in Belfast. It’s not club mate against club mate, but at least Maher knows what it’s like to face off against another Tipp man.