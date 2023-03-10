Who wants to win the hurling league?

Probable, possible or merely mathematical, nine of the 12 Division 1 teams still have a chance of reaching the league semi-finals this weekend. But just how many of them want to get there with the shadow of the provincial championships looming large?

From those keenest to the devil-may-care, we rank who we believe wants a league title the most:

Cork

Twelve months ago, Alan Browne underlined to this newspaper the significance of Cork winning a national title. A goalscorer in their previous league success in 1998, he spoke of how a defeat “put another dent in the confidence of not so much the younger players but maybe the older players who have been beaten in national finals over the last while.” Browne was proven right ultimately but the conditions might be more conducive this time around. Averaging almost 29 points per game so far while Pat Ryan has exercised his panel, Cork aren’t out until Round 2 of the Munster SHC on April 30. That extra week will allow them to approach these next four weekends with less trepidation than most other counties.

Kilkenny

Facing Westmeath in the first round of Leinster on April 22, the two-week break from the league final wouldn’t appear to be as concerning to them as it would for the four Munster counties out that same weekend or Antrim, Dublin, Galway and Wexford. Beat Dublin at home this weekend and they’re in the shake-up.

Limerick

Now that they have had their first warm weather training camp in three years, Limerick may be able to treat the league with the respect they had been showing it pre-Covid. They will edge closer to the knock-out stages with a win over Westmeath and few if any teams will want to suffer a pre-championship reminder of their might.

Tipperary

Liam Cahill doesn’t strike you as the superstitious type and might point out that Waterford did win their opening Munster SHC game after beating Cork in last year’s Division 1 final. However, he and Mikey Bevans will surely be wary of going whole hog for early season silverware when it did little for them in the grand scheme of things last year. Rising hope in Tipperary won’t be knocked by the lack of a first league crown in 15 years. A league semi-final against Limerick, as the league currently reads, has minuses and pluses, though.

Clare

Just four National Leagues in their history, home advantage over these two weekends could swing a semi-final place for The Banner and see their morale soar prior to facing Tipperary in Cusack Park on April 23. Brian Lohan won’t want to put John Conlon and Tony Kelly out for the next four weekends, but Shane O’Donnell will likely need game-time before the championship.

Waterford

If Cahill has hang-ups about winning last year’s league, then so too do his former charges. Davy Fitzgerald’s league record is a handsome one, yet the word is Waterford are due to head out on a foreign training camp days after their final round game against Kilkenny. That wouldn’t suggest defending their league title is at the top of their agenda.

Galway

Their hopes of making the last four are slim as they travel to Ennis with just two points to their name. However, turn over The Banner, augment their score difference in Mullingar next weekend and they could have an outside chance of taking the second semi-final berth. It’s all about winning Leinster for Galway this year but some new evidence to back up that objective is required.

Wexford

Darragh Egan indicated the team to face Cork will be a lot more familiar after he experimented with a lot of fresh faces in recent weeks even though he was largely left disappointed. Winning five rounds didn’t do Wexford a whole lot of good last year but he will want to finish the campaign on a high after two bruising home defeats to Galway and Clare.

Dublin

As Micheál Donoghue gets his feet under the table and assesses the personnel upheaval from last season, this competition was always going to be a fact-finding mission. The Clarinbridge man would likely prefer his side take something from the visit to Kilkenny than any further league outings after the final round game at home to Laois.