Kilmacud Crokes and Glen dominate football team of the year

Seven of the Kilmacud Crokes team crowned All-Ireland senior champions have been included in the AIB club football team of the year
Kilmacud Crokes and Glen dominate football team of the year

HONOURED: Shane Cunningham, left, and Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes have both been named on the club football team of the year. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 09:31
John Fogarty

Seven of the Kilmacud Crokes team crowned All-Ireland senior champions have been included in the AIB club football team of the year.

Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin have also been shortlisted for footballer of the year along with Ryan Dougan, one of six Watty Graham’s, Glen men in the 15.

Recent Kerry retiree David Moran was chosen in midfield following his impressive All-Ireland semi-final performance against Crokes. Galway captain Seán Kelly of Moycullen is the only other award winner outside the finalists.

The awards will be presented in Croke Park on Friday where the overall club footballer of the year will be announced.

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year: Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes); Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen), Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen), Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes); Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen); David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen); Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), Seán Kelly (Moycullen); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).

AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year nominees: Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen); Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes).

More in this section

Padraig Faulkner 7/3/2023 Padraig Faulkner: Ulster final the priority for Cavan
Cork v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 2 Five double-headers in Munster championship
Conor O'Donovan 7/9/2014 O'Donovan campaigning for hand-pass rule to be cleared up
<p>SPECIAL CONVENTION: Marc Sheehan. Pic: George Hatchell</p>

Cork GAA clubs to vote on decoupling from 2024 at special convention in April  

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd