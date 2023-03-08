Kilmacud Crokes and Glen dominate football team of the year

Seven of the Kilmacud Crokes team crowned All-Ireland senior champions have been included in the AIB club football team of the year.
Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin have also been shortlisted for footballer of the year along with Ryan Dougan, one of six Watty Graham’s, Glen men in the 15.
Recent Kerry retiree David Moran was chosen in midfield following his impressive All-Ireland semi-final performance against Crokes. Galway captain Seán Kelly of Moycullen is the only other award winner outside the finalists.
The awards will be presented in Croke Park on Friday where the overall club footballer of the year will be announced.
Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes); Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen), Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen), Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes); Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen); David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen); Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), Seán Kelly (Moycullen); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).
Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen); Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes).