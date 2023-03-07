Cork GAA clubs to vote on decoupling from 2024 at special convention in April  

The Cork County Board has confirmed that they are to hold a special convention in April when its GAA clubs will get the opportunity to vote on whether to decouple adult and juvenile competitions at U18 level from 2024 or not.

With no clear option chosen at the annual Congress in February, the GAA’s Central Council have proposed three options for counties to select from.

Those options are as follows: (1) to continue with minor at U17, with full decoupling; (2) to have minor at U18 with players in their final year at minor allowed to play at adult level with permission from parents/guardians; (3) to have minor at U18 with full decoupling.

As was voted on at Cork Convention before Christmas, the county is in favour of restoring minor to U18 with full decoupling, and will run competitions based on such from 2024.

However, Central Council have since approved the three options of the Croke Park age grades task force, the third of which makes provisions for U18 players to play both minor and adult in the same season, subject to a handful of special conditions.

Those stipulations include no involvement in adult training or games until March 1, a signed consent form from the player in question, his parents, and club executive, and a minimum gap of 60 hours between underage and adult games.

At Tuesday night’s Cork county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, chairperson Marc Sheehan informed their monthly meeting that a special convention will take place immediately before the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

But numerous attendees weren’t happy with this development as they believe more clarity should be provided on the proposal.

Meanwhile it was also announced on Tuesday that there will be five Munster senior hurling championship fixtures that will be preceded by provincial camogie clashes, while the Munster SFC final will have a ladies football championship curtain-raiser.

Munster GAA have announced that among the five double-headers will be the Munster senior camogie final in Thurles on Saturday, May 13 prior to the SHC meeting of Waterford and Clare.

“On behalf of Munster GAA, I am delighted that once again a number of Camogie and Ladies Football games will be played as part of our Munster Championship programme of games in the coming months,” said Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan.

“The addition of several Camogie and Ladies Football games in 2022 as curtain-raisers to our Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championship games worked very well and I have no doubt the inclusion of further games this year will continue to enhance the bond between our respective bodies.”

The earlier start to the Munster senior football championship reduced the opportunity to expand the number of joint events with the Munster ladies football championship fixtures.

The Cork County Board welcomed this announcement and confirmed it was passed without hesitation.

They also confirmed the Cork Senior Camogie team are also using the gym in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which they hoped wouldn’t have to be announced in the future as it would become the norm.