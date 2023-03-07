State of play in the Allianz Football Leagues

Division 1

Top of the table Mayo (eight points) are safe and likely a point off a second successive league final appearance if they haven’t done enough already. Another point for Galway and Roscommon (both six points) will keep them up at the very least, although six may ultimately be enough to remain afloat. However, with the head-to-head differential in mind Kerry (four points) have lost to two of the teams currently below them and Monaghan and Donegal will hope Mayo ease off the throttle in their last couple of fixtures.

Remaining games - March 18: Armagh v Galway, Box-It Athletic Grounds 5pm; Kerry v Roscommon, Austin Stack Park 7pm. March 19: Monaghan v Tyrone, St Conleth’s Park 2pm; Donegal v Mayo, MacCumhaill Park 3.45pm. March 26: Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium; Mayo v Monaghan, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park; Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park; Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neills Healy Park all 1.45pm.

Division 2

Derry (10 points) are all but up, requiring just a point against Clare or Cork to return to Division 1. Two points against Meath on Saturday week will be enough for Dublin (8 points) to join them if Louth fail to beat Cork. At the other end, Limerick, with just a point to their name, will be relegated if they lose to fellow strugglers Kildare (two points) in Round 6. Clare, who also have two, could follow them to Division 3 if they lose to Derry and Kildare win on the Ennis Road due to the Banner’s defeat to The Lilywhites.

Remaining games - March 18: Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann 3pm. March 19: Derry v Clare, Owenbeg 1pm; Louth v Cork, Defy Páirc Mhuire, Ardee 1pm; Limerick v Kildare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 3.45pm. March 26: Cork v Derry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Kildare v Meath, St Conleth’s Park; Dublin v Louth, Croke Park; Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park all 2pm.

Division 3

Cavan (10 points) should have promotion secured by the final round against Fermanagh, which could be a dress rehearsal for the final if The Erne County see off Westmeath who are two points behind them on six points. Down and Offaly still have outside chances of going up. Two of Antrim (2 points), Longford and Tipperary (both 1 point) will go down with Longford and Antrim facing off in the final round.

Remaining games - March 18: Antrim v Cavan, Corrigan Park 2pm; Fermanagh v Westmeath, Brewster Park 6pm; Tipperary v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium 6pm; Down v Longford, Páirc Esler 7pm. March 26: Offaly v Down, Glenisk O’Connor Park; Longford v Antrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park; Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni; Westmeath v Tipperary, TEG Cusack Park all 2pm.

Division 4

Wicklow (7 points) have bounced into the promotion race with wins over Laois (8 points) and Leitrim (6 points), who clash in Round 6. Laois should reach at least 10 points and Wicklow nine. Sligo (8 points) will hit double figures too if they beat Carlow before facing Leitrim, who need to win their last two games to stand a chance. Wexford (5 points) are not out of it just yet.

Remaining games - March 18: Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park 5pm; Waterford v London, Lemybrien 5pm; Wexford v Wicklow Chadwicks Wexford Park 7pm. March 19: Leitrim v Laois, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2pm. March 26: Leitrim v Sligo, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada; London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip; Waterford v Wicklow, Fraher Field; Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park all 1pm.