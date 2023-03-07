James Horan offered manager role by three different counties last year

An impressive victory over Kildare means Louth are just two points off Dublin in Division 2. Mickey Harte continues to make his mark.

It is an impressive feat after they won Division 3 last year. For James Horan, Harte’s longevity deserves huge praise. On the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show, the former Mayo player and manager was asked what is it that makes Harte such a good manager.

“Experience. He has seen it all and done it all. Experience at every age level. Club, U21 and senior Tyrone and now Louth. He is an original thinker and has his own style. (I was) reading at the weekend about his no backs or forwards anymore. They are all footballers. He is always trying to look and evolve his game to be as effective as he can with the group of players he has.”

Harte made the move to Louth in 2020 after 18 seasons with his native Tyrone. In 2022 Horan finished his second term as Mayo manager having logged eight years across two stints. In the subsequent managerial merry-go-round, his name was always likely to feature on the wish list for certain counties. Was he approached last winter?

“I was. I’m not going to tell you; it wouldn’t be fair. There was three.” Does the idea of stepping outside his native county like Harte did at some point appeal to him?

“I don’t think so, I’ve said that a few times. I don’t think so. Particularly being an intercounty manager in your 60s, maybe it is the way I went about it. It is a huge role. Every hour you can possibly give in a week. It is on your mind all the time.

“You’ve seen that with managers now, a lot of managers are retired as such from a normal role. I think that has to be nearly for health reasons at this stage. You need to be strong and have the time and space to do it.”

Horan went on to highlight the crucial role of delegation for an intercounty manager. The demands mean it is much more than a one-man job. Interestingly, several counties have tackled that by bringing in former managers on the coaching ticket.

Mayo’s Kevin McStay has former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford alongside him. Galway’s Padraic Joyce added former Kildare boss Cian O’Neill. Former Galway manager Kevin Walsh recently joined the Cork setup. Kerry’s Jack O’Connor has two former managers alongside him in Mike Quirke (Laois) and Paddy Tally (Down).

“There is so many tasks involved at managing intercounty level, it is insane,” said Horan.

“Particularly maybe if you are competitive each year. You hear about all these huge backroom teams but they are needed. You got to remember, all of them are part-time. There is no one full-time. There is people doing it with their family life and normal work life.

“Even with all that delegation, you need to take away the logistics, take away the organisation, any of the admin, managing players' lifestyle outside of football, all that stuff needs to be taken away from a manager. Even with that, you are dealing with 40 or 45 players.

“Ultimately if a player isn’t playing, it is a conversation that still needs to be with the manager. There are other things with the selector or whatever, prep conversations, but if someone is playing or not…

“Even with all of that taken away it is a huge task. A very enjoyable one but a huge task. I do think there needs to some sort of structural methodically around management in the GAA because it is such a huge area now.”