Eight Ballyhale stars named on club team of the year 

All-Ireland senior club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have been honoured with eight of the 2022/23 AIB club hurling awards.

The Kilkenny kingpins stretched their lead at the top of hurling’s club All-Ireland title roll of honour in January with their ninth Tommy Moore Cup thanks to a 1-22 to 1-15 win over Dunloy.

They lead the way with the most representatives, while the beaten finalists have three. Ballygunner finish out the select 15 with four inclusions.

Ballyhale defenders Killian Corcoran, Joey Holden, Richie Reid and Darragh Corcoran are in the back six along with Dunloy’s Ryan McGarry and Kevin Molloy. Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe is selected as number one after an outstanding campaign. O’Keeffe was subsequently invited to join Davy Fitzgerald’s side, but he turned down the chance to return to the set-up and said he was happy with his decision to retire.

The Waterford side have three other representatives with Conor Sheahan at midfield, Pauric Mahony named at wing-forward and corner-forward Patrick Fitzgerald. Star forward Mahony retired from intercounty hurling earlier this year at the age of 30 and will solely focus on club matters. In 2023 they will seek their 10th successive Waterford senior hurling title.

The other midfield spot goes to Kilkenny star Adrian Mullen while three more of his club-mates feature with All-Ireland final man of the match Eoin Cody, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly all included.

The third player from Ulster champions Dunloy is Conal Cunning. The corner forward hit 0-32, eight points coming from play, from the county final onwards.

Meanwhile, Ballyhale Shamrocks also have two contenders for the hurler of the year award. Mullen, who missed the final due to a hamstring injury, is looking to add to a growing list of accolades. He was an All-Star in 2022, Young Hurler of the Year in 2019 and named on the club hurling team of the year in 2019.

Decorated full-back Joey Holden is also nominated. Last September he cut short his travel plans to return home and help Ballyhale win the five-in-a-row in the club's 50th year of existence.

His father, Patrick, passed away soon after. He was still available as his club marched on through the provincial and All-Ireland series.

Ballygunner’s O’Keeffe completes the three-man list. The highlight of his season came in their semi-final loss as he pulled off four outstanding saves.

AIB GAA club hurling team of the year: Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner); Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ryan McGarry (Dunloy); Kevin Molloy (Dunloy), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks); Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner); Conal Cunning (Dunloy), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner).

AIB GAA club hurler of the year nominees: Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner).