Mattie Donnelly put off surgery to prolong Tyrone career

Tyrone veteran Mattie Donnelly has revealed he put off hamstring surgery to squeeze another couple of seasons out of inter-county football.

Donnelly starred in Sunday’s much-needed Division 1 win over Kerry in Omagh, his first full game since the qualifier defeat to Armagh last June.

After it was confirmed he had suffered another avulsion fracture, the 32-year-old admitted he initially greeted news of his injury with fear that his Tyrone career was over.

“It was a bad injury but what a lot of people probably don’t know is that against these boys last year, down in Killarney, I actually suffered a worse one. I just thought that if I went for surgery that was me done because it’s such a long way back and the body takes so long to get over surgery.

“The one in 2019 was graded a 3C and the one in Killarney last year was a 4C in the same hamstring but different tendon. When I got the phone call at that stage to tell me the scan results, I was in a pretty bad place then in that I thought that was me cooked.

“The words were, ‘your county season’s over and you can get back with the club’. Once I got a better outlook and did some work and spoke to people about what was possible and they gave me a bit of hope, I committed to that. I didn’t want to go out that way.

“I made the decision against a lot of advice so there’s been a lot of hard work to get over that hurdle and there still is a lot of work just to keep the body right and to compete at this level. I can never look too far ahead and despite the last few weeks proving difficult, I’ve been enjoying training with the boys and being in their company.

“I threw the kitchen sink at it. I’d no option but to make it work. You always have to keep the wolf from the door but I’m willing to do that. You mightn’t have many of these days left and I was just enjoying life with the Tyrone boys.”

Donnelly's man-of-the-match performance in seeing off Kerry demonstrated he still has a lot to contribute to Tyrone and going out after a self-proclaimed “feeble” All-Ireland defence was not something he considered.

“It’s never easy to make that decision but I just felt a duty but more an affiliation with the boys who were there. I’ve a lot of time for them and it wouldn’t be in my nature not to batten down the hatches through these sort of patches.

“I still think I’ve plenty to offer. I enjoy county football and all that goes with it. People say it’s a big sacrifice but I enjoy it and it’s a choice I like to make. When I felt I had juice in the tank, why not?”

Next up for relegation-troubled Tyrone is a trip to fellow strugglers Monaghan in Clones. Donnelly knows it’s a vital game.

“We haven’t been good enough, being brutally honest. We haven’t been too defiant in the face of setbacks or any sort of strenuous situations in games. We needed to produce that for ourselves more than anything else – get a bit of trust back in each other, a bit of respect back in each other. We needed it.

“Tyrone takes great pride in being in Division 1 and if we didn’t win (v Kerry), that was severely at risk, and it still is, we’re not safe yet. The challenge now is can we reproduce it in two weeks’ time.”