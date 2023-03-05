Cork SHL roundup: Sars off to a flyer with comprehensive win over Kanturk

Sarsfields were the big winners on the opening weekend in Division One of the Red FM Cork SHL as they enjoyed a comprehensive 6-25 to 0-5 victory over a depleted Kanturk in Riverstown on Saturday afternoon.

Pat Ryan had encouraged his Cork players to get some action with their clubs, and Jack O’Connor, who played for thirty minutes, scored a goal while Cian Darcy struck for two majors. Daniel Hogan was another to raise a green flag and Shane O’Regan goaled twice after his introduction from the bench as Aaron Myers scored 0-10.

Douglas also benefitted from the availability of their Cork contingent as they registered a 3-20 to 0-12 home win over Erin’s Own. Both Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan started for the city side and they hit 0-8 and 0-3 respectively. A Diarmuid O’Mahony goal gave Douglas a 1-11 to 0-7 half time lead before further goals from Cillian O’Donovan and Andy O’Connell made the game safe. Erin’s Own were without the injured Robbie O’Flynn though Conor Lenihan deputised well at full-forward as he hit 0-3 while Mark Collins was accurate from placed balls as the Glounthane side started four of last year’s minor team that reached the Premier 2 county final.

Last year’s league champions, Blackrock, with Cathal Cormack and Gavin Connolly in their ranks, opened their campaign with a 0-23 to 0-18 win away to Carrigtwohill. Robbie Cotter was the Rockies’ top scorer with 0-5 and Cathal Cormack hit 0-4 while for Carrig Sean Walsh and Liam Gosnell hit 0-13 between them.

Mark Mullins has taken over the reigns at Na Piarsaigh and they got their year off to the perfect start with a 3-14 to 1-13 win away to Killeagh. Shane Forde hit 2-5 for the northsiders with the returning Craig Hanifin shooting 0-6 as Eddie Gunning and Peter Lehane also impressed. Ryan McCarthy hit 1-6 for Killeagh while Cathal Fitzgibbon impressed at centre-back.

Old rivals from the Senior A championship, Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville clashed at Aghavine and there was to be no separating the sides as they played out a 1-16 to 0-19 draw. Declan Dalton continued his good form as he contributed 1-12 for O’Neill’s while for Chaleville Jack Doyle scored 0-13.

Meanwhile in Division Two last year’s county champions, St Finbarr’s travelled to Newtownshandrum with whom they played out an entertaining 1-14 apiece draw. A Conor Griffin goal helped Newtown to a 1-7 to 0-7 half time lead as Jack Herlihy and Mattie Ryan played well in defence. A Pádraig Buggy goal brought the Barr’s back into it on the resumption as Jack Cahalane shot 0-8. Jack Twomey hit 0-5 for Newtown and Cork teammates Cormac O’Brien and Ethan Twomey enjoyed a good battle against one another.

Elsewhere Midleton came from behind to defeat Bishopstown by 0-22 to 0-17 with Cormac Beausang hitting 0-12. A goal from Conor Hegarty give they city side the early advantage and they led by 1-9 to 0-10 at the break despite losing Sean Foley to a red card. The Magpies gradually chipped away at the lead with Beausang, Sean O’Leary Hayes and Sam Quirke all contributing to leave them leading by 0-21 to 1-15 with three to play but they were thankful to their goalkeeper, Bryan Rossiter, for a late save from James Scally that ensured the victory.

Courcey Rovers got their season off to a positive start with a 0-17 to 1-11 win away to Mallow despite being without Seán Twomey. A goal from the outstanding Ronan Sheehan gave Mallow a 1-8 to 0-5 advantage but the Avondhu side faded on the resumption, going fifteen minutes without a score. Courceys took full advantage of the lull as 0-12 from Richard Sweetnam and 0-2 from Jerry O’Neill helped them to victory.

Bride Rovers made the short journey to Fermoy where they dug out a 0-16 to 0-14 win over their neighbours. Their captain, Eoin Roche, was to the fore throughout while his twin brother Brian hit 0-3 and Adam Walsh scored 0-8.

Finally, Glen Rovers opened their campaign with a 0-22 to 2-10 on the road against Ballincollig. Brian Moylan hit 0-5 for the Glen and Simon Kennefick 0-4 while Pete Kelly and Cian O’Driscoll hit the net for Ballincollig.